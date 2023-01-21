Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
Detroit News
Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle
Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
MLive.com
New best friend gives Red Wings’ Zadina a lift during dog days of season
DETROIT – A dreadful start followed by a broken leg left Filip Zadina needing a pick-me-up. So, he bought a puppy, a Staffordshire bull terrier from England named Jack, and his new best friend lifted his spirits while he rehabbed from the injury. “I’ve seen guys with pups at...
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
MLive.com
What’s the most likely outcome in Red Wings-Dylan Larkin contract talks?
Steve Yzerman is as unpredictable and daring as any NHL general manager. The latest example being his decision to waive Jakub Vrana, essentially cutting ties with the offensively gifted forward, whether or not he finds his way back to the Detroit Red Wings this season from Grand Rapids. So, what...
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi day-to-day as Red Wings seek quick adjustment after trip
DETROIT – The news on Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi Saturday was good for a change, unlike two previous occasions this season. Bertuzzi won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit), but his lower-body injury will not idle him long term.
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
The Vancouver Canucks have fired coach Bruce Boudreau and hired Rick Tocchet as his replacement
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
MLive.com
What is the future of Jeff Okudah in Detroit?
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah flew from Michigan to Texas to Georgia to California to seek out the best treatments for his ruptured Achilles. And when he found an alternative treatment available in Canada, well, he went north of the border too. When it came to the rehabilitation of Jeff Okudah, the Detroit Lions cornerback spared nothing.
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
Latest Detroit Lions roundtable focuses on favorite memories of the 2022 season and whether Trey Lance should be Lions backup QB.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
MLive.com
Bucks vs. Pistons predictions, picks & odds for Monday, 1/23
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday’s seven-game NBA slate begins with Milwaukee visiting Detroit, and our experts have Bucks vs. Pistons predictions for the game, which features the...
Yardbarker
Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau and Trent Cull, hire Rick Tocchet, Sergei Gonchar, and Adam Foote
Well, you knew this was coming. After weeks of speculation and every NHL insider confirming that the Canucks had informed Rick Tocchet that he was going to be their next head coach, it’s official. On Sunday morning, after a 9:30 AM meeting with him, the Vancouver Canucks have fired...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ compete level can’t overcome mistakes
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings competed hard, played the right way for 2½ periods, got strong goaltending and responded in the always difficult first game back from a Western trip. That’s what made the result tough to swallow – a 2-1 loss Saturday to the Philadelphia Flyers...
MLive.com
Flyers vs. Red Wings predictions, picks & odds for Saturday, 1/21
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Flyers will be traveling for a one-game road trip to play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Both teams could...
MLive.com
Sophomore’s hot hand leads Hudsonville boys hoops past Carman-Ainsworth
KENTWOOD, Mich. - Griffin Baker had his gym bag in one hand and an MVP trophy in the other as he emerged from the locker room. The Hudsonville junior was the hottest shooter in the gym right when his team needed it most. Baker drained four 3-pointers to help the Eagles pull away and beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56-49 on Saturday afternoon at the Gotta Get It Hoop Classic at East Kentwood High School.
NHL
Canucks ready to 'start something fresh' with Tocchet as coach
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach Sunday, less than 16 hours after Boudreau fought back tears on the bench and with the media following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet ran his first practice Monday and admitted there isn't much time to implement all the system changes he's looking to make prior to making his debut with Vancouver on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW), but his players seemed willing to try a different approach after losing 10 of their past 11 games in regulation.
Comments / 0