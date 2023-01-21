ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Just in time, ‘Cats grab a pair of well-earned victories

WATERTOWN – Prior to last Wednesday's game, the Wilmington High School boys' ice hockey team was in complete desperation mode. Without a win in their first seven games, the 'Cats absolutely had to beat Stoneham at home if it wanted to salvage the season and finally put some crooked numbers into the left hand column.
WILMINGTON, MA
Despite injuries, gymnastics team off to a strong 2-0 start

STONEHAM – It had been two weeks since the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team competed in a full Middlesex League Meet, and once again the team of gymnasts put together tremendous performances, coming away with a 132.1-119.65 victory over Stoneham. Wilmington/Bedford is now 2-0 on the season, which includes putting...
WILMINGTON, MA
In latest game, Boys Basketball forces Woburn into OT

WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening. For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team,...
WILMINGTON, MA
Girls Basketball defeated by Watertown and Woburn, fall to 3-7

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is at the halfway mark of their 20 game campaign this winter season. A first year head coach combined with a young squad of hoopers didn’t set the squad up for success, but their 3-7 record doesn’t completely reflect where this team is at.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wrestlers dealing with some adversity

The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers. Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing...
WILMINGTON, MA
From WHS to Notre Dame University to the North Carolina Courage: Olivia Wingate turning pro

PHILADELPHIA, PA/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has found a new home. And it's one for the history books. On Thursday night on National Television, Wingate — who just two weeks ago was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year for the second time and was previously named the Female Athlete of the Decade in 2019 – was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the North Carolina Courage during the annual National Women's Soccer League draft held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Strega closes its doors in North Woburn

WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
WOBURN, MA
School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms

WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
WILMINGTON, MA
Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH

MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
MILFORD, NH
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA

