Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Carleton’s free throw with 1.4 seconds left, lifts Redmen to dramatic win
TEWKSBURY – When you score just two points in an entire quarter, the chances of you coming away with a win are not all that great. When you turn the ball over 16 times in the entire game, once again, chances are you aren't going to win. But when...
homenewshere.com
Just in time, ‘Cats grab a pair of well-earned victories
WATERTOWN – Prior to last Wednesday's game, the Wilmington High School boys' ice hockey team was in complete desperation mode. Without a win in their first seven games, the 'Cats absolutely had to beat Stoneham at home if it wanted to salvage the season and finally put some crooked numbers into the left hand column.
homenewshere.com
Wilmington/Stoneham Co-Op Girls Hockey: Marauders come away with the win in round two match-up
STONEHAM — Riding a four-game win streak, including the added drama of back-to-back overtime success last week, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team was in the hunt for more when they hosted Belmont, a team they defeated 2-1 in their season-opener. But Belmont, fresh off a pair of recent...
homenewshere.com
Despite injuries, gymnastics team off to a strong 2-0 start
STONEHAM – It had been two weeks since the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team competed in a full Middlesex League Meet, and once again the team of gymnasts put together tremendous performances, coming away with a 132.1-119.65 victory over Stoneham. Wilmington/Bedford is now 2-0 on the season, which includes putting...
homenewshere.com
In latest game, Boys Basketball forces Woburn into OT
WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening. For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team,...
homenewshere.com
Girls Basketball defeated by Watertown and Woburn, fall to 3-7
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is at the halfway mark of their 20 game campaign this winter season. A first year head coach combined with a young squad of hoopers didn’t set the squad up for success, but their 3-7 record doesn’t completely reflect where this team is at.
homenewshere.com
Wrestlers dealing with some adversity
The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers. Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing...
homenewshere.com
From WHS to Notre Dame University to the North Carolina Courage: Olivia Wingate turning pro
PHILADELPHIA, PA/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has found a new home. And it's one for the history books. On Thursday night on National Television, Wingate — who just two weeks ago was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year for the second time and was previously named the Female Athlete of the Decade in 2019 – was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the North Carolina Courage during the annual National Women's Soccer League draft held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Invites Residents To Jim Plunkett Concert On January 27
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar.
homenewshere.com
Strega closes its doors in North Woburn
WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
Wilmington Apple
School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms
WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
newportdispatch.com
Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH
MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
nbcboston.com
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
Comments / 0