Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
Dyson Daniels (ankle) out for remainder of New Orleans' Tuesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniels will not be available again on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury. Expect Devonte' Graham to see more minutes off the bench if Daniels were to miss more time. According to...
Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Okongwu's status is currently unknown after Atlanta's center was held out on Monday with left hamstring tightness. Expect Clint Capela to see more time at the five position if Okongwu is ruled out versus a Thunder team allowing 55.5 FanDuel points per game to centers this season.
Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Walker has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Spurs. He has a chance to be active for the first time since December 28th. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3...
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) questionable for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter continues to miss time for personal reasons and is questionable to face Milwaukee on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Bucks. Porter's Wednesday projection...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee) expected to miss at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis (knee) is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Portis suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee. He will miss a minimum of two weeks and will be reevaluated at the two-week mark to determine if additional time off is needed. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes while Portis is sidelined.
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) probable Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is probable for Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marshall appears ready to return from a three-game absence, but he will likely have a reduced role because Brandon Ingram (toe) is also making his way back to the court on Wednesday. Marshall is averaging 30.1 minutes per game when Ingram is inactive and 15.8 minutes when they are both available.
Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (illness) ruled out on Tuesday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nembhard will sit out at home after Indiana's rookie was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Bennedict Mathurin to play an increased role on Tuesday.
San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford's status is currently in the air after San Antonio's guard was listed as questionable with left adductor tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked second in pace if Langford is inactive.
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable for Atlanta's Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter's availability remains in limbo after Atlanta's forward missed one game with acute asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to see more minutes versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Hunter is inactive.
