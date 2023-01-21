Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northampton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Morris. In Pennsylvania, Northampton. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue into the early afternoon before changing briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain by early evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Passaic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange County. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Lebanon; Perry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will transition to rain during the afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Blair, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Elk, Huntingdon, Juniata by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Elk; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening.
