Savannah, GA

ssuathletics.com

Game Central | Savannah State Basketball vs. Edward Waters

No. 7 Savannah State University Lady Tigers (11-4, 7-3 SIAC) Edward Waters University Tigers (8-8, 4-5 SIAC) Savannah, Ga. – Savannah State women's basketball continues to lead the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division into the back half of their regular season schedule. Today opens a three-game homestand...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
SAVANNAH, GA
capitol-beat.org

Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Area Transit Buses Stalled Again

The delivery of the City of Statesboro’s four new buses for the Statesboro Area Transit bus system (SAT) have been postponed again because of some uncontrollable delays. This update was given in a public work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. John Washington, Director of Public Works and Engineering for...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

