ssuathletics.com
Game Central | Savannah State Basketball vs. Edward Waters
No. 7 Savannah State University Lady Tigers (11-4, 7-3 SIAC) Edward Waters University Tigers (8-8, 4-5 SIAC) Savannah, Ga. – Savannah State women's basketball continues to lead the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division into the back half of their regular season schedule. Today opens a three-game homestand...
wtoc.com
Friday night high school hoops action: Beach boys, Woodville-Tompkins boys, and Calvary girls stay undefeated in region play. New Hampstead ousts BC in OT.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are in the thick of high school basketball regional play and plenty of games with meaningful implications went down on Friday night. Beach stays at the top spot in 3A Region 3 after defeating Calvary, 63 to 65, in overtime. The Calvary girls took care...
WJCL
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
WSAV-TV
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
wtoc.com
State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Co. elementary school to learn about reading program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young readers in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are more than doubling the national average for reading fluency thanks to a virtual program, according to public school leaders. Georgia’s state superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Godley Station K-8 to learn about a program helping students excel...
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
capitol-beat.org
Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
WSAV-TV
Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
Statesboro Area Transit Buses Stalled Again
The delivery of the City of Statesboro’s four new buses for the Statesboro Area Transit bus system (SAT) have been postponed again because of some uncontrollable delays. This update was given in a public work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. John Washington, Director of Public Works and Engineering for...
Locals offer advice on raising livestock, gardening to help save money
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for grocery shoppers in the South edged down 0.3 percent in December, meats, poultry, fish and eggs continue to be a pinch in the pockets of some shoppers while leaving others to value the money saving traditions they grew up with. “People are definitely getting […]
WJCL
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off […]
WJCL
Crews respond to car fire in Savannah; investigation underway to determine cause
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a car fire in the garage of an apartment complex off of Jones Street on Friday. It happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. at Garden on Jones, which is located across from Crystal Beer Parlor and Anita Deli. SFD said when...
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
wtoc.com
Savannah police asking for public’s help identifying credit card fraud suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man and woman captured on video using stolen credit cards. The cards were stolen from a car in late Nov. and then used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The...
