Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates ‘Wolf Pack’ UK Premiere in Silver Sequin Dress, Blazer & Louboutins
Sarah Michelle Gellar shimmered on the red carpet. The Emmy Award-winning actress attended the UK premiere of her new show, “Wolf Pack,” on Wednesday in London. Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26. The actress wore an iridescent dress to the premiere. Her gown featured large round shiny sequins that cascaded down the garment, getting thicker further down the dress. She also added a cropped black blazer over top and accessorized with simple earrings and rings. The “Scooby-Doo” actress finished off her red carpet look with a pair of classic pumps. She wore black heels...
Charli XCX Channels Morticia Addams in Gothic Cape & Towering Platforms at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Charli XCX attended Valentino’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris today dressed in a dramatic all-black ensemble and hidden footwear. Giving gothic realness, the “Unlock It” songstress styled a sleek black crop top underneath what looked like a lengthy black cape. The maxi-draped style was worn alongside tailored high-waisted trousers that smartened up Charli XCX’s cropped top. The singer channeled Morticia Addams with her lengthy black locks and smokey makeup that gave her a brooding appearance. On the accessories front, the British pop star toted a black leather monogrammed Valentino mini bag. Although her footwear was quite hard to see because of...
