Sarah Michelle Gellar shimmered on the red carpet. The Emmy Award-winning actress attended the UK premiere of her new show, “Wolf Pack,” on Wednesday in London. Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26. The actress wore an iridescent dress to the premiere. Her gown featured large round shiny sequins that cascaded down the garment, getting thicker further down the dress. She also added a cropped black blazer over top and accessorized with simple earrings and rings. The “Scooby-Doo” actress finished off her red carpet look with a pair of classic pumps. She wore black heels...

19 MINUTES AGO