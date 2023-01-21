Read full article on original website
Big start becomes big finish as Findlay bowls over Lima
Findlay was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 54-23 victory over Lima for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Findlay and Lima squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lima Senior High School last...
Pretty portrait: Powell Olentangy Liberty paints a victorious picture in win over Columbus St. Charles
Powell Olentangy Liberty put together a victorious gameplan to stop Columbus St. Charles 49-36 on January 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Powell Olentangy Liberty and Columbus St Charles played in a 57-50 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Pickerington Central dodges a bullet in win over Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Columbus Africentric 49-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric squared off with January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric last season. For results, click here.
Maumee nets nifty victory over Oak Harbor
Maumee walked the high-wire before edging Oak Harbor 52-51 in Ohio boys basketball on January 23. In recent action on January 16, Maumee faced off against Northwood and Oak Harbor took on Port Clinton on January 13 at Port Clinton High School. For more, click here.
Convincing fashion: Canal Fulton Northwest handles Massillon
Canal Fulton Northwest gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Massillon 66-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. The last time Canal Fulton Northwest and Massillon played in a 66-36 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales gives Zanesville the business
Columbus St. Francis DeSales dismissed Zanesville by a 51-30 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Zanesville played in a 48-37 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.
Brunswick rains down on Euclid
Brunswick didn't tinker with Euclid, scoring a 70-32 result in the win column in Ohio girls basketball action on January 23. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid squared off with February 5, 2022 at Brunswick High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Spherion Mid Ohio offers interview practice at Kalahari Classic Robotics Competition
SANDUSKY — The Kalahari Convention Center hosted thousands of young bright minds from across the Midwest at the Kalahari Classic VEX Robotics Competition Wednesday through Saturday. The event hosted 328 elementary, middle school and high school robotics teams. The teams competed to qualify for the world’s largest international youth...
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
KIPP Columbus ends the party for Pataskala Watkins Memorial
No quarter was granted as KIPP Columbus blunted Pataskala Watkins Memorial's plans 68-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and KIPP Columbus took on New Lexington on January 7 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
Massillon Perry ends the party for Wooster
Massillon Perry notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wooster 56-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on January 7, Massillon Perry squared off with North Canton Hoover in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Smithville collects skin-tight win against Austintown Fitch
Smithville derailed Austintown Fitch's hopes after a 40-36 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 13, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren Howland in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Gibsonburg barely beats Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Gibsonburg found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45-44 in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. In recent action on January 12, Gibsonburg faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on January 14 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. For results, click here.
New Riegel shuts off the power on Vanlue
New Riegel's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vanlue 53-22 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Riegel and Vanlue played in a 66-7 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs
C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
North central Ohio expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday
MANSFIELD -- Keep on smiling, folks. Emerson was right. It's winter.
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
Lexington may not receive state funding for new elementary school until 2027
LEXINGTON — Superintendent Jeremy Secrist thought Lexington would have two new school buildings by now. Instead, officials are saying it may be four to six years before Lexington receives the state funding it needs to build its new, consolidated elementary school.
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Mansfield, Ohio, and one of six children of the late Ralph and Mildred (Long) Boylan. Mary Jean was a resident of Florida, but moved to her hometown of Lexington to be close to her family after her husband, Don Chambers, passed away in February of 2015.
Denny Miller
Denny Miller, 55, of Lugoff, SC formerly of Ontario, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer. Born in Mansfield, OH on October 3, 1967, he was the son of Benny Miller and the late Darlene Manley Miller. Denny graduated from Mansfield Senior...
