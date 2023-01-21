In the climactic scene of the 1979 horror masterpiece Alien, Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley forcibly ejects the titular monster into space, cleansing her escape shuttle of all foreign elements. That’s what an alien is; even as a term, it’s often paired with “invasion.” It’s something that doesn’t belong. The monster’s designer, Swiss artist H. R. Giger, ensured it was also something out of a nightmare, like a mockery of human sex organs. His vision was so extraordinary that artists today pay homage to his biomechanical hellscapes, like Ebb Software with 2022’s video game Scorn. Paradoxically, the indie title was so anticipated because it looked like nothing else. Alien’s xenomorph is still relatively unique in horror films, barring Sil from Species and derivatives that trade its unknowable nature for animal metaphors – including the insect hierarchy of the sequel Aliens. How could it be that Giger was so influential and yet so misrepresented in Hollywood? The answer might lie in one of those greatest movies never made, The Train.

