Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ is a horror sci-fi that proudly wears its influences on its blood splattered, neon-drenched sleeve
Imagine a 12-year-old boy, hopped up on Mountain Dew, creating a shared universe with all his action figures and pitting them in a battle to the death after a binge watch of The Goonies and Independence Day, and you might get where Kids vs. Aliens is coming from. Violent, crude,...
Will Forte Discusses His Ideal Alien Abduction - Exclusive
Jake Van Wagoner's latest film, "Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out," revolves around a teenage boy, Calvin (Jacob Buster), who believes that both of his parents were kidnapped by extraterrestrials when he was a child. He has dedicated his entire life to learning about space, and now with his new friend, Itsy (Emma Tremblay), he has one shot to reconnect with them as the comet that accompanied their disappearance passes by Earth again.
‘Alien 3’ Never Should Have Happened, Based on the Events of ‘Aliens’
Here's a look 'Alien 3,' and the plothole problems with its existence based on the events of the previous film in the franchise, 'Aliens'.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Looks Like We Might Be Getting Another Friday The 13th Movie Alongside Bryan Fuller's TV Prequel
The director and producer behind the original Friday the 13th is working on a reboot movie.
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
“Abducted In Plain Sight” Director Skye Borgman Said She Tries To Unravel The Layers Of True Crime Cases In Her Documentaries
"Most people imagine that as soon as the cameras roll, the interviewee would close off emotionally. But the opposite is usually true. It’s a moment of listening, and I don’t feel that people experience being listened to that often."
Collider
What Happened to H.R. Giger and Ridley Scott's ‘The Train’?
In the climactic scene of the 1979 horror masterpiece Alien, Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley forcibly ejects the titular monster into space, cleansing her escape shuttle of all foreign elements. That’s what an alien is; even as a term, it’s often paired with “invasion.” It’s something that doesn’t belong. The monster’s designer, Swiss artist H. R. Giger, ensured it was also something out of a nightmare, like a mockery of human sex organs. His vision was so extraordinary that artists today pay homage to his biomechanical hellscapes, like Ebb Software with 2022’s video game Scorn. Paradoxically, the indie title was so anticipated because it looked like nothing else. Alien’s xenomorph is still relatively unique in horror films, barring Sil from Species and derivatives that trade its unknowable nature for animal metaphors – including the insect hierarchy of the sequel Aliens. How could it be that Giger was so influential and yet so misrepresented in Hollywood? The answer might lie in one of those greatest movies never made, The Train.
Brooke Shields Recalls “Ridiculous” Tom Cruise Feud In New Documentary: “It’s About Who Has More Power”
Tom Cruise has been flying high on Hollywood goodwill this year, thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. But there’s at least one celebrity who likely won’t be rooting for Cruise at the Oscars this year—Brooke Shields. In her upcoming Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields—which...
Weird AI film stills are taking over the internet
AI is easily the most contentious topic in the sphere of art and design right now, and the debate doesn't appear to be going away any time soon. Almost every day we see new (and terrifying) examples of advanced text-to-image generation – and not even the film world is safe.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder
Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
Gizmodo
How Does Daisy Ridley Feel About Rey Being a Palpatine?
The year is 2023 and, yes, we’re still talking about the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Specifically, the disconnect between Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi and J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker. Star Daisy Ridley has a new movie at Sundance and there, she was asked what she thought about the reveal that her character, Rey, was the grandchild of Emperor Palpatine, especially when so much was made of her potentially being “no one.”
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
Comments / 0