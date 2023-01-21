ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
sportingalert.com

Banchero, Carter Jr. help Magic top Celtics, 113-98 – highlights

The Orlando Magic handed the Boston Celtics a 113-98 defeat at Amway Center on Monday night, snapping the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. added a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cole Anthony, who came off the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround

Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home

Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

76ers Seek Fifth Straight W in Road Trip Finale | Gameday Report 46/82

The 76ers (29-16) will play the fifth and final matchup of their Western Conference trip Saturday, looking to make it a perfect 5-0 as they visit the Sacramento Kings (26-18). Saturday’s matchup will mark the end of a significant winning streak for one of its participants, with the Sixers having won their last four, and the Kings their last six, in a row.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Magic takeaways: C's still have no answer for Orlando

The Orlando Magic continue to be a thorn in the Boston Celtics' side. After losing two consecutive games to the Magic at home last month, the C's had their nine-game win streak snapped in Orlando on Monday night. They struggled defensively as the Magic shot 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent (11-for-27) from 3-point range to earn a 113-98 victory over Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses

Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season on Sunday when the Cougars visit Boulder, Colo. Washington State (9-11, 4-5) is coming off a 14-point loss at Utah on Thursday night that ended...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day

Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, picks, how to watch, start time, live stream: 2023 AFC Championship predictions

The 2023 AFC Championship Game will be a rematch of last year's title game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Airing on CBS and Paramount+, this will be the seventh championship game rematch in NFL history, and the Bengals prevailed 27-24 in last year's contest. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have matched up three times previously, with Burrow victorious by three points in all three meetings. Mahomes injured his ankle in last week's win over the Jaguars.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

The Hunt Report: What to know from Tropical Bowl week, including top prospects, standout performers, more

Back on the road again to another all-star event, this time it's the Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida. What makes this game unique this year is that they've added two additional days to the front end of the week, where guys who just missed the regular Tropical Bowl roster got to compete in a two-day practice and scrimmage format in front of the scouts from all across the professional football ranks.
ORLANDO, FL

