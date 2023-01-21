Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
76ers Rival Report: Wizards Lose Star Big Man to Injury
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss time.
CBS Sports
How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Kings.
sportingalert.com
Banchero, Carter Jr. help Magic top Celtics, 113-98 – highlights
The Orlando Magic handed the Boston Celtics a 113-98 defeat at Amway Center on Monday night, snapping the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. added a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cole Anthony, who came off the...
CBS Sports
Bulls vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Monday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.02 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center after having had a few days off. Chicago is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
NBA
76ers Seek Fifth Straight W in Road Trip Finale | Gameday Report 46/82
The 76ers (29-16) will play the fifth and final matchup of their Western Conference trip Saturday, looking to make it a perfect 5-0 as they visit the Sacramento Kings (26-18). Saturday’s matchup will mark the end of a significant winning streak for one of its participants, with the Sixers having won their last four, and the Kings their last six, in a row.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Magic takeaways: C's still have no answer for Orlando
The Orlando Magic continue to be a thorn in the Boston Celtics' side. After losing two consecutive games to the Magic at home last month, the C's had their nine-game win streak snapped in Orlando on Monday night. They struggled defensively as the Magic shot 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent (11-for-27) from 3-point range to earn a 113-98 victory over Boston.
Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team’s recent slow starts. He didn’t have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak.
CBS Sports
Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses
Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season on Sunday when the Cougars visit Boulder, Colo. Washington State (9-11, 4-5) is coming off a 14-point loss at Utah on Thursday night that ended...
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day
Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
Intriguing Magic Forward Reportedly Set to Make NBA Return After Three Years vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics have an intriguing matchup ahead of them Monday night. Boston will take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center looking to win its NBA-leading 10th straight win. The Celtics won't be at full strength against the Magic but Orlando on the other hand reportedly will have one player ...
CBS Sports
Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, picks, how to watch, start time, live stream: 2023 AFC Championship predictions
The 2023 AFC Championship Game will be a rematch of last year's title game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Airing on CBS and Paramount+, this will be the seventh championship game rematch in NFL history, and the Bengals prevailed 27-24 in last year's contest. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have matched up three times previously, with Burrow victorious by three points in all three meetings. Mahomes injured his ankle in last week's win over the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
The Hunt Report: What to know from Tropical Bowl week, including top prospects, standout performers, more
Back on the road again to another all-star event, this time it's the Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida. What makes this game unique this year is that they've added two additional days to the front end of the week, where guys who just missed the regular Tropical Bowl roster got to compete in a two-day practice and scrimmage format in front of the scouts from all across the professional football ranks.
