Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
Indiana Town on List of Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie
If you were to visit this small town in Indiana, you might feel like you are in a Hallmark movie, according to a new list of ten small towns that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie in the United States. As someone who is from a small...
One of the Rarest Cardinals in the World Was Recently Spotted in Tennessee
I'm not much of a birdwatcher. Sure, I think birds are neat and beautiful, but I'm just not educated enough to know what kinds of birds I'm looking at, or what kind I should be looking for. I have no idea what birds are rare and endangered, or common and plentiful. I am a little bit more knowledgeable now, though, thanks to some pictures taken by a woman in Tennessee.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Can You Guess the Most Filmed Location in Indiana?
A recent study just found the most filmed location in every state. You may or may not be surprised by the location that has the most film credits in Indiana. There have been several movies and television shows set in our home state of Indiana. I'm sure that you can think of a handful off the top of your head. Sometimes in these movies and shows, they may say that it's set in Indiana, but the filming locations aren't actually in the state at all. Case in point, the show Parks and Recreation. The show was set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. There are a handful of scenes in the series that were shot in Indiana, but most of it was shot in a studio in California. However, there are still quite a few films that did shoot on location in Indiana. When you think about all of the shows and movies shot here, what would you guess is the most filmed location in the state?
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: As much as 6″ of snow possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parts of the Tri-State could see as much as 6″ of snow Wednesday with the incoming winter storm. The precipitation begins around midnight with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the area. By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road...
How to Order Your Very Own Personal-Size Ice Cream Cake in Kentucky
As a teenager, my first job was working at Dairy Queen. Believe it, or not, that was before Dairy Queen Cakes or Blizzards. I'm not sure how we survived or what we even ordered. I thought it was amazing to dip my cone in strawberry or peanut butter crunch coating. I had no idea just how deliciously amazing the future would be.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
WLKY.com
Winter weather updates: Mostly rain in the Metro, snow for Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's mainly just wet in Louisville, but snow did fall in part of the region overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the WLKY viewing area, not including the Metro. Rain has been falling overnight in Louisville and counties to...
WTVQ
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
Are You Purging Your Home? 8 Places To Donate In Kentucky & Indiana & How
It's a new year and maybe a new you and you're thinking I have to get rid of all this stuff. There are multiple organizations waiting for your items but here's what you need to know. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. Many places have really started to evaluate what they can...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
Tri-State School, Business, and Organization – Closings and Delays
If you'd like to report a closing, please send an email using a valid business email. You can also send us the link to a post from your business's social media page stating the closings if you do not have a valid business email. DATE: January 25th, 2023. INDIANA. Barr-Reeve...
eaglecountryonline.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Portions of the Tri-State
Other portions are under a winter weather advisory. (Wilmington, Oh.) - More snow is expected to hit the tri-state are on Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of southeast Indiana and southwest Ohio from midnight tonight until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Areas listed...
First Egg Prices Soar in Illinois, Now Word of Sailboat Fuel Blowing up in Spring!
This whole egg price thing has absolutely consumed my life. The price of eggs in Illinois is getting way out of hand! NPRILLINOIS. I paid $13.00 for an 18 pack of eggs the other night. My wife and I eat a lot of eggs, so you just have to do it. I did find myself carrying them out of the store, and setting them in my car a LOT more careful...Breaking one of them, that's like $2 or something.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
You Can Learn to Sculpt from Kentucky’s World Champion Wood Sculptor
I have seen Owensboro's Aaron Kizer paint a portrait of Johnny Cash in, like, five minutes...and UPSIDE DOWN--the painting, not Aaron. And it was a breathtaking sight to behold. And I didn't know something like that was on my bucket list until I put it there AFTER his "performance." So...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all eyes on a developing winter storm set to target the region tonight and Wednesday. This will impact areas along the Ohio River and into northern Kentucky and be followed by rain, then more light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for north...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0