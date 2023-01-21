ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop Afternoon’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Cash Pop Afternoon” game were:

13

(thirteen)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

