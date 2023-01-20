ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
IOWA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner

Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

One Of America’s Most Popular Car Brands Dubbed #1 In Illinois

Toyota might be America's favorite car brand because it's affordable, fuel-efficient, spacious and easy to drive, but Illinois' top choice is perfect for a Midwesterner. My parents swear by Honda and Toyota. When I got my first car, I asked for a 2-door Honda because I've always hated driving people around... and we know nobody likes hopping in and out the backseat of a 2-door car. Saves me a ton of money on gas not driving people around!
ILLINOIS STATE
Madoc

McDonald’s is The Favorite Fast Food In West Virginia

According to the study, the states with the least number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 individuals are Vermont, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New York. The main reason why fast food restaurants are almost everywhere is obvious. People enjoy eating fast food. It’s tasty, convenient and at times cheaper compared to other alternatives. Some fast food brands, especially giant chains are preferred in some states, cities, and towns while the upcoming brands continue to work their way up.
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana and Kentucky Residents Lost Millions to Romance Scams in 2022

Romance scams are rampant online, and in 2022 Hoosiers and Kentuckians lost a lot of money to scammers. Here is how to protect yourself from online scams. Have you ever heard of a romance scam? Well if not, it's basically a scam where someone pretends to be someone else online (a catfish), and they use emotions to manipulate the victim to send them money. In many of these romance scams, the victim actually develops feelings for the scammer and believes they are dealing with someone who also has feelings for them. In reality, they are just being manipulated by a scammer who just wants money and will say whatever they can to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
agupdate.com

Missouri family adapts into hog production

Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
CUBA, MO
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy