In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, A Fisherman's Paradise - Charter Boat Options and Other Fishing Opportunitieshard and smartMiami, FL
What do the San Diego Padres have in new left fielder, Fernando Tatis Jr.?
August 12, 2022, was a stunning day in the history of the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball announced superstar shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Clostebol. Many felt his suspension would derail the Padres’ chances of securing a postseason...
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Grifol shares White Sox’ plans for their right field situation
Right field continues to remain up in the air for the White Sox, but the team’s manager has offered his early thoughts on the situation. During his Saturday interview on 670 The Score’s “Inside the Clubhouse,” Pedro Grifol said highly touted prospect Oscar Colas will have the chance to become the team’s everyday right fielder.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves to center field with the Luis Arraez acquisition
The Bahamian phenom Jazz Chisholm Jr. excelled to an All-Star level this past year, but the soon-to-be 25-year old is looking for a rebound year this coming season after missing the second half of the season due to a stress fracture in his lower back. New season brings new challenges...
Colorado Rockies put cap on another pathetic offseason
Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort claims that the team’s inability to reach the postseason since 2018 is not good enough. His actions indicate otherwise. On Friday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that the Rockies are likely done putting their roster together. While general manager Bill Schmidt did indicate that they will be looking for depth pieces and pitching, the Rockies are essentially done with the offseason.
White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Preparing to Play More RF Than DH This Year
Eloy Jiménez preparing to play more RF than DH this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For several seasons, the White Sox have had a revolving door of players in right field. For various reasons, questions have surrounded the position, but as the team gears ups for Spring Training a new answer has started to emerge: Eloy Jiménez.
Rangers' Baseball America Top 100 Prospects
The Texas Rangers have three players among the Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America. Outfielder Evan Carter is the Rangers’ top prospect and No. 26 overall, while pitcher Owen White is No. 59. Third baseman Josh Jung — who made his Major League debut in September...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
