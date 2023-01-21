ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Grifol shares White Sox’ plans for their right field situation

Right field continues to remain up in the air for the White Sox, but the team’s manager has offered his early thoughts on the situation. During his Saturday interview on 670 The Score’s “Inside the Clubhouse,” Pedro Grifol said highly touted prospect Oscar Colas will have the chance to become the team’s everyday right fielder.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Colorado Rockies put cap on another pathetic offseason

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort claims that the team’s inability to reach the postseason since 2018 is not good enough. His actions indicate otherwise. On Friday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that the Rockies are likely done putting their roster together. While general manager Bill Schmidt did indicate that they will be looking for depth pieces and pitching, the Rockies are essentially done with the offseason.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Preparing to Play More RF Than DH This Year

Eloy Jiménez preparing to play more RF than DH this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For several seasons, the White Sox have had a revolving door of players in right field. For various reasons, questions have surrounded the position, but as the team gears ups for Spring Training a new answer has started to emerge: Eloy Jiménez.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rangers' Baseball America Top 100 Prospects

The Texas Rangers have three players among the Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America. Outfielder Evan Carter is the Rangers’ top prospect and No. 26 overall, while pitcher Owen White is No. 59. Third baseman Josh Jung — who made his Major League debut in September...
KANSAS STATE

