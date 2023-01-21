Read full article on original website
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday. New Megabus...
Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile
Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment
A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
Missing Madison County teen located safely
James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Jan. 24: Taxes, phones, and weight loss. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January...
Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning
One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts face their own sets of challenges. Full story: https://bit.ly/3iYA8qV #education #schools #ruralareas. Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning. One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural...
Hunt for Nazi loot in Netherlands
The treasure hunt began this year when the Dutch National Archive published — as it does every January — thousands of documents for historians to pore over. The treasure hunt began this year when the Dutch National Archive published — as it does every January — thousands of documents for historians to pore over.
Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
Coping with seasonal depression during the winter
With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind. With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Dr. Tukea L. Talbert talks about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts at UK HealthCare. Mayor Gorton to give state of the city address. Lexington Mayor Linda...
Why 2023 could be the best year yet for Kentucky’s economy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Could 2023 be the brightest year for Kentucky yet?. The Lane Report, which covers the beat of Kentucky’s economy and jobs, has just published a comprehensive article proving how optimistic businesses in the Commonwealth feel. Mark Green, editorial director at The Lane Report,...
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases
Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
Fayette County Public Schools and UK celebrate 'Girls Who Game' partnership
According to Dell Technologies, women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of them hold science and engineering jobs. Fayette County Public Schools and UK celebrate ‘Girls …. According to Dell Technologies, women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of them hold...
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody
Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting taken into custody. Video shows the suspect in a fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay taken into custody by police. Jan. 24: Taxes, phones, and weight loss.
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
Brooks & Dunn making stop in Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Get ready to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”! Brooks & Dunn have announced their return to arenas across the U.S., with a stop right here in the Bluegrass. The best-selling country duo is set to play their timeless hits in a tour titled...
Kentucky rolls past Vanderbilt for fourth straight win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX 56) – Kentucky’s 180-degree turnaround continued on Tuesday night in Nashville. The Wildcats took care of Vanderbilt handily 69-53 for their fourth straight win. The win is the 14th straight for Kentucky (14-6, 5-3 SEC) over Vanderbilt (10-10, 3-4 SEC) in the series between the...
Reed Sheppard among future Cats named to McDonald’s All-American game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another year of the McDonald’s All-American game, another year that future Kentucky Wildcats claim multiple spots on the roster. Kentucky native Reed Sheppard is the first Kentuckian since 2014 to make the All-Star game roster. The North Laurel star will be joined by future teammates DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Justin Edwards in Houston on March 28th.
Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved shooting in Lexington
The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved …. The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky...
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference
Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio...
