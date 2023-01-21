Read full article on original website
Community Medical Center holds events as it celebrates centennial
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community Medical Center in Missoula is reaching out to help people be in touch with their health. The medical center has many events this year, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary, after starting out with just 28 beds in a downtown building. It is now housed in a large campus on the west side of Reserve, with Montana's newest cath lab.
Missoula moves forward with demolition plans for Sleepy Inn
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a Monday night meeting, the Missoula City Council made the decision to clean up and demolish the Sleepy Inn. The council awarded the bid for the hazardous building materials cleanup and deconstruction of the property. Three Rivers Landworks expects it to cost about $283,600. The...
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
Hellgate High School choir to perform at national conference
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hellgate High School's top choir, the Chevaliers, was selected to perform at the National Association for Music Education's All-Northwest Conference. The conference takes place in Bellevue, Wash., this February. Only three groups from Montana have been selected, including the Montana State University Montanans Choir and the...
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale
One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
Missoula City Council passes JEDI resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — On a 9-2 vote, City Council members approved a resolution that will establish a Justice, Equity, Diversion and Inclusion Advisory Board in Missoula. The board -- known as JEDI -- will work to make the city and county more inclusive and develop more equitable structures and systems, especially with regard to Black, Indigenous and persons of color.
Missoula City Council approves 6-week parental leave policy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council voted to get rid of its six-week paid pregnancy leave and replace it with a six-week paid parental leave policy. In a meeting Monday night, officials decided parents could take off six continuous weeks, for a maximum of 240 hours. Part-time employees would...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Missoula nonprofit works to protect environment
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local nonprofit is working hard to protect the environment on a global level while keeping strong roots right here in Missoula. Ami Vitale is a world-renowned National Geographic photographer, writer and documentary filmmaker who calls Missoula home. Vitale is well known for her photojournalism style...
Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Matilda The Musical'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will hold auditions for Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical" this February. This production was originally slated for the 2019-2020 season, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Auditions will be in two segments for adults and children on Feb. 19.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
Missoula Art Museum sells out 2023 Benefit Art Auction
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum sold out its 2023 Benefit Art Auction live event in three weeks, and while the event is sold out, anyone can register to participate in bidding for the silent auction. MAM released the following information:. Three weeks in advance of the gala,...
Students allowed back into Jesse Hall after suspected gas leak
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana announced students now can enter Jesse Hall, after being evacuated due to a suspected gas leak Saturday. Students were notified by an alert sent out by UM officials. Northwestern Energy staff arrived on campus and conducted a building inspection. No natural gas...
MSU, UM look to keep pace with growth
Bozeman, Mont — Both Montana State University and the University of Montana are looking to keep pace with all the growth. The University of Montana welcomed its largest class in over six years. Welcoming nearly 1400 students to campus this past fall. “Not only are we bringing these students...
Law enforcement concerned about rise in fentanyl overdoses
BUTTE, Mont. — An urgent message from law enforcement across the state regarding fentanyl. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says information passed on to him by the Montana Department of Justice shows a noticeable spike in medical emergencies involving fentanyl overdoses in at least 10 counties. This includes Silver Bow, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli.
Who’s scared of 10-mile runs in the cold? Not these Missoula girls!
While most of us stay indoors complaining about winter weather or going to great expenses to take up winter sports, a group of Missoula girls is using the cold to get strong and learn more about themselves. And next month they plan to run 10 miles no matter what the...
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
Missoula Symphony presents 2023 annual family concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony invites the public to attend this year's annual youth and family concert, “The Mountain That Loved a Bird.”. “The Mountain That Loved a Bird” is a musical adaptation by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw based on a beloved book by Eric Carle and Alice McLerran that focuses on friendship and renewal.
Missoula vacation rental fees could soar to over $500 annually
If you own a vacation rental home in the City of Missoula, it looks like you could be forced into channeling some of your profits for higher fees to operate within the Garden City. The Missoula City Council is pressing ahead with plans to hold a public hearing on boosting...
