capecod.com
National Seashore Hosting Annual Winter Film Festival
EASTHAM – The Cape Cod National Seashore is launching its yearly winter film festival Sunday. This year’s theme is “Documentary Films for Our Time” with movies that cover events like NASA’s Apollo 13 mission, the story behind the Antarctic expedition of The Endurance, and the competitive sailing of the 33rd America’s Cup race.
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my... The Lobster Pot, located right in the heart of Provincetown, is officially for sale....
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is Revealed
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) It was a big day for some students at Plymouth South High School! On Friday, January 20th, the Plymouth Police Department announced via a Facebook video that the new Plymouth South High School Cruiser had been unveiled to the students who had helped create the unique one-of-a-kind cruiser design!
vineyardgazette.com
Southern Tier Housing Plan Faces Scrutiny by MVC
A proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, on about eight wooded acres of town-owned land just east of the YMCA ice arena on the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, has drawn strong opposition from nearby residents and a number of objections from members of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. “There [are]...
Mass. has one of the best romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day, according to Architectural Digest
The property will become a year-round resort on Feb. 9. Travelers seeking fairytale-like accommodations this Valentine’s Day will find the perfect getaway at a Cape Cod resort, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of 13 romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day and beyond, comprised of seven...
Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
capecod.com
Barnstable Evaluating Nitrogen Loading Issue
HYANNIS – Barnstable officials say they are monitoring the state’s proposed Title 5 changes that could require those nearby watersheds to make costly upgrades to their septic. Falmouth has voiced concern about the changes, as the septic system installations can run around $30,000 per household and the town...
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Increases Multiple Transfer Station Fees
DENNIS – The Dennis Select Board recently voted to raise some transfer station fees. Town officials said that the price increases were made to account for market pricing related to vendors and other municipalities. Residential mattresses and box springs will cost $30 each to dispose of, while commercials ones will cost $50 each. The fee […] The post Dennis Increases Multiple Transfer Station Fees appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Construction for nation’s largest commercial offshore wind farm underway, but challenges loom
Offshore wind industry experts say that wind could actually be the answer to minimize our carbon footprint, and here in the U.S., we’re seeing one of the country’s first offshore wind projects come to life off the coast of Massachusetts where the wind will be used as an emissions-free energy source.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Ana Walshe murder: An in-depth look into where the case stands and what comes next
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, has been charged with dismembering his wife with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body, according to prosecutors. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old...
tourcounsel.com
South Shore Plaza | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
In the south is another of the best malls in Boston, South Shore Plaza. There are over 180 stores making it one of the largest in Massachusetts. Among these we can highlight brands such as Primark, the low-cost shoe store DSW, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores as well as one of the few remaining Sears stores. A great attraction of the shopping center is that it also has the Target supermarket on its premises, which makes its store offer the most complete.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
hyannisnews.com
Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS]
WEST BARNSTABLE – About 1:00 a.m. this morning, state police received a report of a “rollover” crash in the area mile marker 66 eastbound, about 2 miles prior to the old Exit 6. After a brief search of the area, troopers and West Barnstable Firefighters located a single vehicle crashed into the median, upright and without lights on. The driver was able to self-extricate before being evaluated by EMTs. He was uninjured and eventually picked up at the scene after calling someone for a ride. Both eastbound lanes needed to be briefly shut down while Buckler’s Towing removed the vehicle. Massachusetts State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health
FALMOUTH – After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, a local doctor explained some of the impacts the virus can have on the heart. Dr. John Hostetter, Cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center located at Falmouth Hospital, said that negative effects to the heart are typically seen in more severe […] The post Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
