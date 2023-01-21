ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bills' Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game the Bills went on to lose 27-10. The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the first half. Fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered.
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Damar Hamlin is attendance at Bills-Bengals playoff matchup

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made incredible strides in his health since that point and has been back in the building at One Bills Drive to get into a routine of sorts. He hasn’t spotted at a Bills game since the injury, but that will reportedly change today.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Action News Jax

Sportico

The Avery Journal-Times

Damar Hamlin makes pregame visit to Bills

Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin. The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y. It was against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 that Hamlin went into cardiac...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Fox 19

Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo. The next...
CINCINNATI, OH
