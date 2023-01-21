ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

2 people arrested in Grover Beach after chase in stolen vehicle, police say

By Elizabeth Wilson
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux25d_0kMmOhxw00

The Grover Beach Police Department arrested two people Friday after they allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police identified the two people on Saturday as Oakland residents, Ronald Narasaki, 53, and Angelina Alveraz, 56.

Around 7:45 p.m Friday, Grover Beach police engaged in a vehicle pursuit on northbound Highway 101 into Pismo Beach, the agency said in a tweet from the agency said.

“The vehicle began smoking and pulled over near Wadsworth Street,” the tweet said.

Police said the car will be returned to its owner in Oakland.

“The owner was notified of the vehicle being recovered,” Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters told The Tribune in an email Saturday. “They will make arrangements to pick it up. Meanwhile it is kept in a secured storage lot.”

Narasaki was arrested on suspicion of buying a stolen vehicle and fleeing the police, while Alveraz was arrested on suspicion of buying a stolen vehicle, possessing a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended license, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Narasaki and Alveraz were in San Luis Obispo County Jail custodt as of midday Sunday with bail amounts of $50,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

SLO firefighters free driver trapped following crash

Two cars collided on the Los Osos Valley Road overpass in San Luis Obispo early Wednesday morning, leaving one driver tapped inside a vehicle. At about 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a two car crash collision on the Los Osos Valley Road overpass at the northbound Highway 101 offramp. One car rolled over, according to police.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police identify woman killed by train in Grover Beach

Grover Beach police identified the woman killed in a collision with an passenger train last month as 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, Anderson was walking on the tracks near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1, according to police. A northbound Amtrak train collided with Anderson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GROVER BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Search Continues For Kyle 01.25.2023

The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother two weeks ago while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. That search continues in the Salinas riverbed.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
6K+
Followers
222
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy