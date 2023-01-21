2 people arrested in Grover Beach after chase in stolen vehicle, police say

The Grover Beach Police Department arrested two people Friday after they allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police identified the two people on Saturday as Oakland residents, Ronald Narasaki, 53, and Angelina Alveraz, 56.

Around 7:45 p.m Friday, Grover Beach police engaged in a vehicle pursuit on northbound Highway 101 into Pismo Beach, the agency said in a tweet from the agency said.

“The vehicle began smoking and pulled over near Wadsworth Street,” the tweet said.

Police said the car will be returned to its owner in Oakland.

“The owner was notified of the vehicle being recovered,” Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters told The Tribune in an email Saturday. “They will make arrangements to pick it up. Meanwhile it is kept in a secured storage lot.”

Narasaki was arrested on suspicion of buying a stolen vehicle and fleeing the police, while Alveraz was arrested on suspicion of buying a stolen vehicle, possessing a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended license, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Narasaki and Alveraz were in San Luis Obispo County Jail custodt as of midday Sunday with bail amounts of $50,000 and $20,000 respectively.