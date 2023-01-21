TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 19/20 Miami on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Hurricanes is set to tip at 7 p.m. It will be shown on ESPNU, with Anish Shroff and Cory Alexander on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO