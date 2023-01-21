ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU is first school to offer South Ga. 2025 CB Rasean Dinkins

Florida State became the first school to offer Warner Robins (Ga.) sophomore cornerback Rasean Dinkins. The offer was extended by FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who stopped by his school on Monday, according to Dinkins. Area recruiter Chris Thomsen has also been by in January. "This means the world that...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Basketball hosts Miami on Tuesday evening, looking for 10th win in a row over the Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 19/20 Miami on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Hurricanes is set to tip at 7 p.m. It will be shown on ESPNU, with Anish Shroff and Cory Alexander on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU's 2022 Season in Film

This was a better season than almost anyone expected from FSU; therefore, I think they deserve a better send-off than anyone would expect. So I decided to step in and do my part. There are a million storylines from this season, but I wanted to try to encapsulate the story...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy