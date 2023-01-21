Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: 3,000,000 THANKS! Celebrating 3m orders, Adafruit IoT Button with NeoPixel BFF, Light Up your Costume with Noods and more!

Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How to add a touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi projects
You probably know already how versatile Raspberry Pi computers are. But it's not until you add a display that you really get to experience the true power and flexibility of this platform. And not any old display, but a touchscreen display. Here's what you need to do build a touchscreen...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android setting which means you’ll never miss an alarm even with low battery
THE top hack for ensuring your Android's alarm clock goes off every time has been revealed. Even forgetting to charge your phone is no match for this almost effortless trick. To sound your Android's alarm clock even through things like low battery, you'll have to dive into what's called Doze mode.
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
technewstoday.com
How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
futurumresearch.com
Amazon Rolls Out Next Phase of Matter at CES 2023 and the Focus on Interoperability Shines Brightly
Analyst Take: Customers have connected more than 300 million smart home devices to Alexa and more than 30% of smart home interactions are initiated by Alexa — without customers saying anything. Ambient intelligence is the name of the game today, and increasingly customers want a smart home that works for them, without much effort on their part. This Is a shift from merely connecting devices to Alexa to now innovating with developers to more effectively leverage Alexa’s features and to provide more immersive ambient experiences for customers. Executing on this means that Amazon must make it easier for developers to build devices and ambient experiences.
First Mac Mini M2 Geekbench Scores Show Promising Performance Gains
Benchmarks for the M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis have appeared online and they're more impressive than you'd expect. Find out how it stacks up to the M1 chips.
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
technewstoday.com
How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?
Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands. However, in order to control volume, it is...
globalspec.com
Arduino for DC motor control
This article is for those who are interested in learning about the fundamentals of DC motor control in electronic systems. The most prevalent form of the motor is a direct current (DC). There is nothing simpler than plugging a battery's wires into the two terminals of a motor, and it will start to rotate in a certain direction. Switching the leads will cause the motor to turn in the other direction. Because the battery can't be too powerful for the motor, it's a little trickier, but it's still possible! If not, there's a chance the motor will get destroyed. However, the difficulty is that it just rotates, and as there is also no way to control the speed. In order to change orientation, each of the wires must be manually inverted.
Onyx is back with a huge 13.3-inch Android e-reader, the Boox Tab X
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best Android tablets today enable users to perform a wide range of tasks, including and not limited to reading e-books. While it's natural to assume that these tablets would have ceased to exist with the emergence of powerful tablets with sharper displays, manufacturers like Boox, Kobo, and of course, Amazon have proven that notion wrong. Brands have routinely launched products for a market that continues to seek out devices specifically for the purpose of reading and taking notes. We've reviewed a handful of Onyx Boox ePaper readers in the past, such as the Nova Air C, which features on our list of the best e-readers you can buy today. The manufacturer has now added yet another Android-based color ePaper reader to its portfolio in the form of the Boox Tab X.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core on sale for under $100
The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core is currently on sale for just under $100 through Woot. With support for configurable triggers and joysticks, it's an incredible versatile controller.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is available for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 model
In early December, Samsung released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The new Android version was initially available for the refreshed 2022 model of the tablet. More than a month later, the original 2020 model is also getting the big Android update. The Galaxy Tab S6...
makeuseof.com
How Do I Check Which Raspberry Pi Model I Have?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi family of single-board computers (SBCs) has revolutionized DIY and electronic tinkering since its launch in 2012 and, despite shortages and price rises, remains as popular as ever. You may have one or more old Raspberry Pis in a desk drawer, or maybe you received one as a gift, but how can you tell which Raspberry Pi model you have?
hubpages.com
Javascript Advanced Concepts
There are several core concepts in JavaScript that are important to understand in order to effectively use the language. These include:. 8.DOM(Document Object Model) There are several core concepts in JavaScript that are important to understand in order to effectively use the language. These include:. Variables: a way to store...
Mac mini (M2 Pro, 2023) review: small but very, very mighty
Packing an incredible amount of power, at a brilliant price, the new Mac mini (M2, 2023) remains one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs money can buy. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Two Monitors to a Laptop (in 5 Steps)
Most of us have connected a single monitor to a laptop for extending our working space. Just like that, attaching dual, triple, or multiple screens is also extremely easy!. But before moving forward, you need to check the compatible ports and adjust the screen positions. Also, it’s important to configure the projection settings once you’ve successfully established the connection. Without further delay, let’s jump into the step-by-step guide on how to connect two monitors to a laptop.
Comments / 0