Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Cook leads Tulane against Wichita State after 23-point outing
Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-9, 3-4 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane's 81-79 overtime loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Shockers have gone...
Porterville Recorder
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Denver after 27-point game
Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts' 84-72 win against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Golden Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Oral Roberts scores...
Porterville Recorder
Williams leads Memphis against SMU after 26-point showing
SMU Mustangs (7-13, 2-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 5-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the SMU Mustangs after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 75-68 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Memphis is 13-5 against opponents with a winning record. The...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana faces Minnesota after Jackson-Davis' 31-point outing
Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana's 82-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Golden Gophers are 5-6...
Porterville Recorder
Idaho State visits Eastern Washington after Erikstrup's 20-point game
Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 4-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points in Eastern Washington's 79-76 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
Comments / 0