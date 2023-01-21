ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

VA holds resource event for veterans affected by toxic exposure Jan. 31

By Jacqueline White
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS—The Veterans Alliance will host a benefits and resource fair for veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service on Jan. 31.

The event will be at the Marion County Fairgrounds on Jan. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature three PACT Act briefings at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 known as the PACT Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Learn more about PACT Act by visiting www.va.gov/PACT [lnks.gd].

“There are so many Veterans and survivors in Indiana and across the nation who are eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care and compensation benefits,” Veteran's Health of Indiana Director Michael Hershman said. “We want to get the word out, so they can receive the care and benefits they deserve.”

Representatives will be on-site to answer questions on the PACT Act, VA eligibility and enrollment, federal and state VA benefits, filing claims, and more.

Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD214, if available.

The event will also include a Toxic Exposure Screening.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Officer Mark Turney, mark.turney@va.gov | 317-224-8133 or Deputy Public Affairs Officer Angela Taylor, angela.taylor@va.gov | 317-987-9052.

