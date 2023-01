SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new boutique is helping vulnerable people in Washoe County. The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation announced the Katie Bug Boutique will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO