Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mom Donna will cheer him on from Philadelphia after she decided to go to the NFC Championship to support her son Jason.
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had a couple digs for Buffalo Bills stars Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen on Monday after their win.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
One step from the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles ended the New York Giants’ fairy tale season with a 38-7 romp in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field — beating the Giants for the third time this season. The Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys...
The NFL playoffs continued with the start of the divisional round on Saturday. Both top seeds in each conference defended their home field. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles manhandled the New York Giants 38-7 in the night game. There...
It was just a matter of time. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday for the NFC Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During the second quarter, Manning was shown on the jumbotron screen inside...
Were you often in the stands at Highmark Stadium this season?
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
The Philadelphia Eagles clobbered the New York Giants in the nightcap of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round action, 38-7 and while the party was on after the game, it also got started before kickoff -- and in some parts of the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots, much earlier. Since the game didn't kickoff until 8:15 p.m. ET, parking lots for the game weren't slated to open until 4 p.m. However, Eagles fans found a clever way to beat the system.
