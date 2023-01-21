Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.

