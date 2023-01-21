ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

northfortynews

Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited Announces Annual Spring Banquet

Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited has announced its annual Spring Banquet will be held on March 11 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at The Hilton at 425 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, CO 80526. The annual spring banquet’s purpose is to raise public awareness about the benefits wetlands provide not only for waterfowl habitat but as important natural water filters while raising money to support our local wetlands.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Test for Radon During National Radon Action Month

January is National Radon Action Month, and the City of Fort Collins is encouraging community members to protect their health by testing their home for radon. Radon is a colorless, odorless and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Radon gas enters homes and other...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Windsor Police Commander Graduates FBI National Academy

The Windsor Police Department is pleased to announce the graduation of Commander Aaron Lopez from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he was also a domestic host within the International Partnership program. The 284th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states, the District of Columbia, and 27 foreign nations, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Deputy Assaulted in the Jail

On January 4, 2023, at 10 am, an inmate in the Larimer County Jail assaulted a deputy in the booking area. Deputies opened a cell door to have inmate Britannia Dannielle Tovar (03/15/1993) change her inmate clothing, and Tovar rushed toward them. The deputies prevented Tovar from exiting the cell, and Tovar began assaulting one of the deputies. Additional deputies arrived to assist, and Tovar was restrained. One deputy was struck in the head, had hair pulled out, and was spat on by Tovar. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at a local hospital. Tovar was evaluated by jail medical staff and cleared to remain in the jail.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect

The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents. Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the...
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Windsor Seeks Volunteers for New HOST Program

The Town of Windsor seeks volunteers to join the new HOST team. HOST stands for history, open spaces & trails, and volunteers on the HOST team will be trained as dedicated stewards of Windsor’s natural history and outdoor spaces. This team consists of several available positions, including Windsor Naturalist,...
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud Celebrates 55 Years in 2023

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will celebrate 55 years in operation in 2023. The local nonprofit organization will be hosting celebratory events throughout the year, starting with their Founder’s Day Open House Celebration on Thursday, January 26. Monthly celebration events have been created to reflect the mission and values of the long-serving organization, as well as to celebrate the partnerships and support provided by the communities in which it operates.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

A Year End Reflection from our CEO

Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Dusty-Altcountry-Americana = Taylor Shae

If you make it a point of catching NOCO music, then Taylor Shae will already be familiar to you because this local talent has been steadily making a name for herself over the last few years. Taylor has been rocking stages at festivals and venues across Colorado since 2016. Though...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County IT, CIO Receives 2022 LocalSmart

Award The StateScoop, a leading media entity covering state and local government technology, has named Larimer County Chief Information Officer Mark Pfaffinger and its IT Department as a recipient of the Fourth Annual 2022 LocalSmart Awards, which recognizes people and projects that make county and city government better. He was...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Initiative Aims to Boost Underserved Communities’ Access to Technology, Devices and Training

Santa has come down the chimney early this year for 100 local entrepreneurs and small business owners across northern Colorado. The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is giving out free Chromebooks through a partnership with Human-I-T—a nonprofit that creates equitable access to economic opportunity for communities left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Lovely Young Girl and Butterfly

Michael Foreman, from Livermore, sent us this week’s photo. It was taken at the Boulder Butterfly Pavilion. The lovely young girl stood alongside him and his wife, and then a blue morpho butterfly landed on her. Fortunately, he was able to snap the shot before it flew off and captured her enchanting expression.
LIVERMORE, CO
