Read full article on original website
Related
Short-Term Rental Regulations Draft Ready for Review, Comment
An updated second draft of proposed short-term rental regulations is ready for public review and comment at two public open houses in late January 2023. The proposed regulations will better align the changes and growth in the home-sharing and rental industry to address the impacts and compatibility of these properties in the community.
New Chair, Chair Pro Tem, Board of Larimer County Commissioners
The Board of Larimer County Commissioners today voted to appoint a new chair of the board and chair. pro tem for 2023 at their regular Administrative Matters meeting. The Board of Larimer County Commissioners reorganizes and appoints a new chair and chair pro tem. each year in January. The board...
Larimer County Competency Docket Team Wins Human Relations Award
The 8th Judicial District Larimer County Competency Docket Team has won the 2022 Fort Collins Human Relations Award in the Organization Category from the City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission. The commission has sponsored the awards for over four decades that celebrate individuals and organizations advancing equity and social...
Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited Announces Annual Spring Banquet
Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited has announced its annual Spring Banquet will be held on March 11 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at The Hilton at 425 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, CO 80526. The annual spring banquet’s purpose is to raise public awareness about the benefits wetlands provide not only for waterfowl habitat but as important natural water filters while raising money to support our local wetlands.
Test for Radon During National Radon Action Month
January is National Radon Action Month, and the City of Fort Collins is encouraging community members to protect their health by testing their home for radon. Radon is a colorless, odorless and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Radon gas enters homes and other...
Happenings in Wellington for January/February – Week of January 16, 2023
Here we are in a brand-new year full of opportunities, activities, and fun times for everyone. It’s time to create a calendar for 2023 that encompasses all that happens in Wellington throughout the year. The January Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:. WOW – Women of Wellington will hear...
Windsor Police Commander Graduates FBI National Academy
The Windsor Police Department is pleased to announce the graduation of Commander Aaron Lopez from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he was also a domestic host within the International Partnership program. The 284th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states, the District of Columbia, and 27 foreign nations, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
Deputy Assaulted in the Jail
On January 4, 2023, at 10 am, an inmate in the Larimer County Jail assaulted a deputy in the booking area. Deputies opened a cell door to have inmate Britannia Dannielle Tovar (03/15/1993) change her inmate clothing, and Tovar rushed toward them. The deputies prevented Tovar from exiting the cell, and Tovar began assaulting one of the deputies. Additional deputies arrived to assist, and Tovar was restrained. One deputy was struck in the head, had hair pulled out, and was spat on by Tovar. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at a local hospital. Tovar was evaluated by jail medical staff and cleared to remain in the jail.
City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect
The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents. Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the...
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
Windsor Seeks Volunteers for New HOST Program
The Town of Windsor seeks volunteers to join the new HOST team. HOST stands for history, open spaces & trails, and volunteers on the HOST team will be trained as dedicated stewards of Windsor’s natural history and outdoor spaces. This team consists of several available positions, including Windsor Naturalist,...
Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud Celebrates 55 Years in 2023
Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will celebrate 55 years in operation in 2023. The local nonprofit organization will be hosting celebratory events throughout the year, starting with their Founder’s Day Open House Celebration on Thursday, January 26. Monthly celebration events have been created to reflect the mission and values of the long-serving organization, as well as to celebrate the partnerships and support provided by the communities in which it operates.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Keynote Set for Jan. 16
Colorado State University and Fort Collins will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, with a community march and a keynote by poet and political activist JC Futrell — known by the stage name as Panama Soweto. Panama Soweto, an acclaimed spoken-word poet, played a...
Human Bean Northern Colorado Presents Community Donations to Santa Cops of Larimer County
Although the temperature outside was chilly, hearts were warm inside as Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Santa Cops of Larimer County with a car full of toys and a check recently for $420.63. The toys were collected during the Human Bean’s toy drive held from November 3 through December 4....
A Year End Reflection from our CEO
Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.
Dusty-Altcountry-Americana = Taylor Shae
If you make it a point of catching NOCO music, then Taylor Shae will already be familiar to you because this local talent has been steadily making a name for herself over the last few years. Taylor has been rocking stages at festivals and venues across Colorado since 2016. Though...
Larimer County IT, CIO Receives 2022 LocalSmart
Award The StateScoop, a leading media entity covering state and local government technology, has named Larimer County Chief Information Officer Mark Pfaffinger and its IT Department as a recipient of the Fourth Annual 2022 LocalSmart Awards, which recognizes people and projects that make county and city government better. He was...
Initiative Aims to Boost Underserved Communities’ Access to Technology, Devices and Training
Santa has come down the chimney early this year for 100 local entrepreneurs and small business owners across northern Colorado. The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is giving out free Chromebooks through a partnership with Human-I-T—a nonprofit that creates equitable access to economic opportunity for communities left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
Four States Irrigation Council Annual Meeting Set for Jan. 11-12 in Fort Collins
Timely and critical water-infrastructure issues will be at the center of discussions January 11-12, 2023, in Fort Collins, as ditch and irrigation company representatives, state and federal officials, farmers, and others convene for the Four States Irrigation Council’s 2023 Annual Meeting. The general public and media are also invited...
Lovely Young Girl and Butterfly
Michael Foreman, from Livermore, sent us this week’s photo. It was taken at the Boulder Butterfly Pavilion. The lovely young girl stood alongside him and his wife, and then a blue morpho butterfly landed on her. Fortunately, he was able to snap the shot before it flew off and captured her enchanting expression.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0