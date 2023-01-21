Timbercrest Dental is now hiring for Office Receptionist. This is a full-time M-F 9-5 position. We are looking for someone who can answer phones, make appointments, collect copays, computer knowledge, speak English, and who is ready to start right away. We will train the right person. Please email a resume to timbercrest.dental@gmail.com or pick up an application at 2270 Nistler Road in Delta Junction.

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 20 HOURS AGO