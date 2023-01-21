Read full article on original website
Office Receptionist
Timbercrest Dental is now hiring for Office Receptionist. This is a full-time M-F 9-5 position. We are looking for someone who can answer phones, make appointments, collect copays, computer knowledge, speak English, and who is ready to start right away. We will train the right person. Please email a resume to timbercrest.dental@gmail.com or pick up an application at 2270 Nistler Road in Delta Junction.
Homicide victims both Delta Junction men
A 33-year-old North Pole man is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and emptying two magazines on two men after they ordered him to turn over his pills and cigarettes. Daniel Serkov also reportedly shot their dog. The victims are 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko, both of...
