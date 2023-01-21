Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, A Fisherman's Paradise - Charter Boat Options and Other Fishing Opportunitieshard and smartMiami, FL
Heat Emerging As Knicks’ Cam Reddish Trade Suitor
The New York Knicks will surely look to move on from Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He has emerged as one of the top names to watch in terms of realistic names that could be on the move. Reddish is having a disappointing season, with averages of...
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
Spencer Dinwiddie lists differences between James Harden, Luka Doncic
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic have been viewed as similar players due to their offensive skills. Both are elite scorers, playmakers and rebounders. Both Harden and Doncic have an innate ability to lift their teams to greater heights and take games over in the...
Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Bojan Bogdanovic If They Trade An Unprotected First-Round Pick
The Lakers are interested in Bojan Bogdanovic but are only willing to part with a lottery-protected first-round pick while the Pistons want an unprotected pick.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
Is Trae Young the NBA's newest coach killer?
When a point guard averages 27 points and 10 assists, you must be talking about one of the best in the game. Trae Young is that dude. He has solidified himself as one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA. He is known as a shooter, with some going as far as comparing him to Steph Curry. We all know he can score, but Young’s perimeter shooting prowess is overrated, as he is only a 35 percent shooter from three from his career and is currently on track for a 32 percent shooting percentage this season.
Bucks, Heat Still Eyeing Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns still need to move on from Jae Crowder at the NBA trade deadline. He has sat out for the entirety of the season, dating back to training camp, despite being in the final year of his current contract. Where could he end up?. Crowder was a helpful...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — It was Kids Day in Miami, so it made sense that the youngest Heat starter would lead the way. And the oldest member of the Heat rotation came up big, too. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine of his 17 in the final 3:03 — with the game on the line — and Miami rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday.
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
