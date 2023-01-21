Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Yankees may not be done this offseason
The New York Yankees already had a respectable offseason. Keeping Aaron Judge was a great start for any offseason. Anthony Rizzo is back as well, providing another powerful bat in the lineup. Carlos Rodon adds another top of the rotation arm to a pitching staff that needed an upgrade. Even if that was the extent of the Yankees offseason, it would be fair to consider it to be successful.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely
Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Important Dates in 2023 MLB Schedule
Some of the most important days in the 2023 MLB Schedule have been released, including Opening Day, the All Star break, the potential World Series dates and more. Here is a look at all the important dates that have been announced in the 2023 MLB schedule. March 30: Opening Day...
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 22
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 22:. A Philly native, Strunk began his 17-season career in 1908 with the Philadelphia Athletics. A center fielder, Strunk won three World Series championships with the Athletics (1910, '11 and '13) and one with the Red Sox (1918).
What do the San Diego Padres have in new left fielder, Fernando Tatis Jr.?
August 12, 2022, was a stunning day in the history of the San Diego Padres. Major League Baseball announced superstar shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Clostebol. Many felt his suspension would derail the Padres’ chances of securing a postseason...
Angels owner Arte Moreno decides against selling team, cites 'unfinished business' of winning World Series
During the latter portion of the 2022 season and throughout this entire offseason, the expectation in the baseball world was the Angels would have a new owner here in the upcoming months. Instead, current owner Arte Moreno has decided against selling the team. The decision was announced, officially, Monday afternoon.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Angels Sale Decision
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't selling the team after all. Last August, Moreno said the organization will begin to evaluate a future sale. On Monday, the team revealed that Moreno is ending that process to remain the MLB franchise's owner. "During this process, it became clear that we ...
The Rich History Of Oakland A’s Third Basemen
On Saturday the news of the death of legendary Oakland (and Kansas City) A’s third baseman Sal Bando broke. Coming on the heels of Ray Fosse’s passing in 2021, it was another tough day for A’s fans.
