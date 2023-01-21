ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com

Foot injury behind him, Jaden Akins rounds into form for Michigan State

As Michigan State awaits one player to return from a foot injury, its other player who fought through a foot injury this year is coming into his own. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is coming off of back-to-back double-digit games as he rounds into form for the stretch run of Michigan State’s season.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State falls apart late in road loss to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday, Michigan State played the role of buzzsaw as it hit 12 3-pointers and ran away from Rutgers to end a losing streak. On Sunday, it was Michigan State’s turn to go on the road and run into a buzzsaw. The Spartans fell apart...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ugly or gritty? Either way, Michigan basketball beats Minnesota with defense

ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed and said it might be the first time every Big Ten coach would agree with Hunter Dickinson. A few minutes earlier, after Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday, Dickinson had disputed the notion of an “ugly win.” Media and fans might use that term, Dickinson said, but he won’t. Not in the Big Ten at least.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan State looks for faster start as it travels to Indiana

EAST LANSING – How can Michigan State go into a difficult environment at Indiana on Sunday, take down another hot team led by a standout center and move into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten standings?. Start with the start. In each of Michigan State’s last...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, loses Jett Howard to injury

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Minnesota 60-56 at Crisler Center on Sunday but lost Jett Howard to an injury. Michigan’s starting small forward rolled his left ankle with 2:16 left in the first half and did not return. He entered the game as Michigan’s second leading scorer with 15.4 points per game. Stay tuned to mlive.com for additional updates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83

ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

