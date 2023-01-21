Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
MLive.com
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com
Foot injury behind him, Jaden Akins rounds into form for Michigan State
As Michigan State awaits one player to return from a foot injury, its other player who fought through a foot injury this year is coming into his own. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is coming off of back-to-back double-digit games as he rounds into form for the stretch run of Michigan State’s season.
MLive.com
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over two weeks with the start of the wrestling district tournament. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more...
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
MLive.com
Juwan Howard gives update on Jett Howard, other Michigan basketball injuries
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard went down with an ankle injury late in the first half of Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday. He joined a list of injured Wolverines, according to head coach Juwan Howard. The freshman -- who is the head coach’s youngest son -- rolled...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Michigan State falls apart late in road loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday, Michigan State played the role of buzzsaw as it hit 12 3-pointers and ran away from Rutgers to end a losing streak. On Sunday, it was Michigan State’s turn to go on the road and run into a buzzsaw. The Spartans fell apart...
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
MLive.com
Injured, sick and in foul trouble, Michigan State ‘didn’t have enough guys’ vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State started preparing for Indiana knowing it wouldn’t have one of its most important players in Malik Hall, who’s out of action with a foot injury. Then it learned its leading scorer, Tyson Walker, had a stomach bug and wouldn’t be able to...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Ugly or gritty? Either way, Michigan basketball beats Minnesota with defense
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed and said it might be the first time every Big Ten coach would agree with Hunter Dickinson. A few minutes earlier, after Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday, Dickinson had disputed the notion of an “ugly win.” Media and fans might use that term, Dickinson said, but he won’t. Not in the Big Ten at least.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
MLive.com
Michigan State looks for faster start as it travels to Indiana
EAST LANSING – How can Michigan State go into a difficult environment at Indiana on Sunday, take down another hot team led by a standout center and move into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten standings?. Start with the start. In each of Michigan State’s last...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, loses Jett Howard to injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Minnesota 60-56 at Crisler Center on Sunday but lost Jett Howard to an injury. Michigan’s starting small forward rolled his left ankle with 2:16 left in the first half and did not return. He entered the game as Michigan’s second leading scorer with 15.4 points per game. Stay tuned to mlive.com for additional updates.
MLive.com
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83
ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
