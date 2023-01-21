ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard laughed and said it might be the first time every Big Ten coach would agree with Hunter Dickinson. A few minutes earlier, after Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday, Dickinson had disputed the notion of an “ugly win.” Media and fans might use that term, Dickinson said, but he won’t. Not in the Big Ten at least.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO