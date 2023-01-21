ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
Futurism

Buzz Aldrin Marries His Employee at the Young Age of 93

Famed Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second person to walk on the Moon, you'll recall — has married a woman who works for him at the cool age of 93. In a Twitter post announcing the nuptials, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin said that he'd married Dr. Anca Faur, his "longtime love," in a private ceremony that took place on his birthday.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest in Funeral Ahead of Public Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. A week after Presley died after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, the musician was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Thursday, Jan. 19. Presley was buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate, Lisa Marie Presley's childhood home.
E! News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
New York Post

Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Daughter Malti Makes British ‘Vogue’ Debut in Gorgeous Mommy-and-Me Pic

Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter Malti are ready for their *close-up* because the mother-daughter duo just made it on the latest cover of British Vogue. Today, the Quantico actress shared a photoshoot snap featuring herself and her baby girl. They will both be gracing next month’s issue of the fashion magazine. In the pic, Chopra can be seen holding her baby close to her (and keeping her face completely concealed) as they both don coordinating red dresses and pose in front of a red backdrop.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber, Sarah Ferguson & More Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Austin Butler, 31, was one of the many stars in attendance at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor looked sombre as he paid respects to the late Elvis Presley‘s only child as she was laid to rest at the family’s historic home in Memphis, TN at Graceland with girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side. Kaia, 21, wore sunglasses she supportively held Austin’s hand arriving at Graceland.
