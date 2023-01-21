Read full article on original website
Related
Buzz Aldrin’s Wife: Everything To Know About The 4 Women He Married Over The Years
Buzz Aldrin is a former NASA astronaut who piloted the Apollo 11 mission, where he landed on the moon. He’s been married to four different women. He announced his wedding to Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday. Buzz Aldrin is one of the most famous astronauts of all time,...
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
Buzz Aldrin got married for his 93rd birthday. They’re over the moon, ‘excited as eloping teenagers.’
That’s one giant leap for Buzz Aldrin ... into matrimony. The history-making astronaut from New Jersey, the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated 93 years on this planet Friday with an announcement that he had married his partner. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child
Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
Futurism
Buzz Aldrin Marries His Employee at the Young Age of 93
Famed Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second person to walk on the Moon, you'll recall — has married a woman who works for him at the cool age of 93. In a Twitter post announcing the nuptials, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin said that he'd married Dr. Anca Faur, his "longtime love," in a private ceremony that took place on his birthday.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest in Funeral Ahead of Public Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. A week after Presley died after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, the musician was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Thursday, Jan. 19. Presley was buried beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate, Lisa Marie Presley's childhood home.
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's Legacy
In a recent development, a sarcophagus belonging to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley has been revealed at Graceland, the famous Memphis estate where her father lived and died. The sarcophagus, which is made of marble and adorned with intricate carvings, was discovered in the basement of Graceland during a recent renovation project.
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday in a unique way by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Sucillon. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a church in Bal Harbour, Florida.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
ETOnline.com
Elvis Presley Enterprises President Reveals Lisa Marie Presley's One Memorial Request (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley put a lot of thought into her memorial service prior to her death. The late musician died Jan. 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54. A public memorial service in held in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday at Graceland, the home of her late father, Elvis Presley and where she was laid to rest.
Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
Tom Selleck Saw ‘Cats’ 8 Times Just to Meet His Now-Wife Jillie Mack
Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack's romance began after the 'Blue Bloods' actor became fascinated with her when she appeared in a London production of 'Cats.'
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Daughter Malti Makes British ‘Vogue’ Debut in Gorgeous Mommy-and-Me Pic
Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter Malti are ready for their *close-up* because the mother-daughter duo just made it on the latest cover of British Vogue. Today, the Quantico actress shared a photoshoot snap featuring herself and her baby girl. They will both be gracing next month’s issue of the fashion magazine. In the pic, Chopra can be seen holding her baby close to her (and keeping her face completely concealed) as they both don coordinating red dresses and pose in front of a red backdrop.
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Buzz Aldrin over the moon as he weds ‘longtime love’ on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES — Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, is sky high after getting married on his 93rd birthday. Aldrin, who turned 93 on Friday, tweeted that he married his “longtime love,” Anca Faur, in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles. It is the former astronaut’s fourth marriage.
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber, Sarah Ferguson & More Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Austin Butler, 31, was one of the many stars in attendance at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor looked sombre as he paid respects to the late Elvis Presley‘s only child as she was laid to rest at the family’s historic home in Memphis, TN at Graceland with girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side. Kaia, 21, wore sunglasses she supportively held Austin’s hand arriving at Graceland.
Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0