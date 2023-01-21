Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
City of Lewiston gives updates as boil order continues for residents
LEWISTON, Idaho — A boil order for Lewiston residents remains in effect after a reservoir failure. Early Wednesday morning, a reservoir split open, sending water throughout the city and contaminating the water supply for Lewiston residents. Later that day, a boil order was put into place. The order was extended over the weekend.
Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow
Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure. The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers. Due to the order and...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
KREM
Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
Pullman police interviewed Bryan Kohberger for job months before Idaho murders
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department, according to public records reviewed by KING 5. Bryan Kohberger was one of four applicants for a doctoral-level graduate research assistantship for public safety...
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars
PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
KLEWTV
Officials explain why an alert wasn't issued about reservoir rupture
KLEW News reached out to Nez Perce County's Emergency Management Coordinator to ask why the county's public notification system (AlertSense) wasn't used during Wednesday morning's reservoir rupture situation. Mark Hurd replied in an email that it was "a lesson learned for me as the city’s newly-appointed Emergency Management Coordinator. In...
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
According to People Magazine, Brian Kohberger, the suspect charged with the killings of four University of Idaho students, followed the three female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one of them without ever receiving a reply.
I traveled to Moscow, Idaho, following the trail left by a suspect charged with killing 4 college students
Many locals recalled exactly where they were when the last murder in Moscow, Idaho, occurred seven years ago.
Wallowa County to vote on "Greater Idaho" initiative in May election
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Right now, a grassroots organization is looking to expand Idaho state lines into Oregon. "Greater Idaho" could incorporate 15 Oregon counties into Idaho. Matt McCaw, Greater Idaho spokesperson, said the movement is a solution to the urban-rural divide in Oregon. “We can move the state...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0