Lewiston, ID

KREM2

City of Lewiston gives updates as boil order continues for residents

LEWISTON, Idaho — A boil order for Lewiston residents remains in effect after a reservoir failure. Early Wednesday morning, a reservoir split open, sending water throughout the city and contaminating the water supply for Lewiston residents. Later that day, a boil order was put into place. The order was extended over the weekend.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM

Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage

LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes. At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises. "I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars

PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor

LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Officials explain why an alert wasn't issued about reservoir rupture

KLEW News reached out to Nez Perce County's Emergency Management Coordinator to ask why the county's public notification system (AlertSense) wasn't used during Wednesday morning's reservoir rupture situation. Mark Hurd replied in an email that it was "a lesson learned for me as the city’s newly-appointed Emergency Management Coordinator. In...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

KREM2

