Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”
Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
EW.com
Everything Brooke Shields reveals about her relationship with Michael Jackson in Pretty Baby
In the new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, the model and actress opens up like never before about her storied life and career. Lana Wilson's documentary provides a raw and honest look at one of the most famous, beautiful, controversial, and misunderstood...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Explains Why His “Nuisance” House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ Akademiks
The California rapper said his home was labeled a “nuisance” because of too many 911 calls. Blueface took to Twitter recently to explain why his house is listed as being in pre-foreclosure status. While last week saw some wild turns for him and his boo Chrisean Rock, their public fights aren’t all he has to worry about. Moreover, police labeled his house a “nuisance” due to too many 911 calls in the area.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
hiphop-n-more.com
Stream Trippie Redd’s Star Studded New Album ‘Mansion Musik’
Although he dropped a two-track EP in September, 2022 was the first year in a while that we didn’t get a full length body of work from Trippie Redd. Just a few weeks into 2023, he changes that though, with the release of his brand new album Mansion Musik.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
HipHopDX.com
Macklemore Salutes ‘Heroes’ DJ Quik & N.W.A On New DJ Premier Collab
Has released the music video for his new single “Heroes” featuring the legendary DJ Premier, which honors some of his idols, such as DJ Quik and N.W.A. Check it out below. The video, which Macklemore and Jake Magraw directed, was released on Friday (January 20) and finds the Seattle-bred rapper taking viewers on a ride through New York City. Various scenes show Macklemore on graffiti-filled rooftops and rapping in front of a bodega about his heroes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert For Apollo Theater Show
Drake labeled Lil Uzi Vert “one of the greatest artists of this time” during his show at the Apollo Theater. Drake brought out Lil Uzi Vert for his concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City, sponsored by SiriusXM, on Sunday night. It was his second night in a row of performing at the city’s iconic venue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kali Uchis & Coco Jones Sound Ethereal On Our “R&B Season” Playlist
New singles from OVO’s first female signee also made the cut this weekend. January is quickly coming to a close, but we’ve still got a few more months of winter ahead of us. This weekend, several R&B starlets are doing their part to heat up your playlist amid the chilly weather.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nonso Amadi Celebrates His Nigerian Roots On “Ease Up” Single
Before the weekend comes to a close, we’ve got yet another new single for your consideration. If you’re a lover of Afrobeats, you’ll be happy to know that Nigerian-Canadian superstar Nonso Amadi is back with his “Ease Up” single, which acts as a heartfelt homage to his home country.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd & Travis Scott Are Riding On A “KRZY TRAIN”: Stream
The last time Trippie Redd delivered an album to his fans was in 2021. That year saw the arrival of his HEADLINERS compilation project, as well as Trip At Knight and the deluxe cut of Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker. To kick off 2023, the Ohio-born...
