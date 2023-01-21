ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic

Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a biopic about the Spice Girls. The 47-year-old pop star enjoyed massive success as Scary Spice in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham and explained that if their story was ever put on screen in a similar vein to movies about other music legends, she would like the 'First Lady' actress or Oscar winner Halle Berry to play her.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

