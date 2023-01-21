Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
The history of beer in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January, 24 is “Beer Can Appreciation Day.” Historian Raffi Andonian shared the history behind “Beer Can Appreciation Day” and its connection to New Mexico. On January 24, 1935, a New Jersey-based brewery called Kruegers released the beer can. Over the years,...
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico
If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
travellemming.com
25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)
I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
PHOTOS: Monday storm leads to snowfall for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Jan. 23 New Mexico was hit with a strong wind storm. The next morning some of the state woke up to snow which caused a variety of closings and difficult driving conditions. Some areas like Clovis saw 6 to 8 inches of snow. View viewer photos below of snow from […]
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
23 Things Every Good Texan Should Know
Most of us that have been born in raised in this great state, take much pride in being from Texas. I mean why not? Texas is the greatest country in the world. If you are not from Texas that statement might confuse you. When running into people from other states they like to give us a hard time for our Texas Pride! Texas could be a country all on its own. We have our own military, farming, shipping, and commerce to compete with most countries. When it comes to size, Texas is bigger than a lot of countries as well. Being a born and bred Texan, here are a few things that every Texan should know by memory courtesy of I Am Texan.
Santa Fe food bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot is welcoming the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event this Saturday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The benefit raises money to support hunger relief for nine counties and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity. It is an opportunity for 19 restaurants to compete and bring […]
Albuquerque councilors want millions to spruce up Route 66
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has dozens and dozens of requests for state funding for everything from libraries and parks to cop cars and road projects, but one of the ongoing themes is to fix up the city’s most iconic street, Route 66. “It will be great. It will tie the city together and […]
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
2 pieces of U.S.S. Albuquerque now in metro area
The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home.
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
kunm.org
TUES: New Mexico wildfire recovery bill passes first test, + More
Recovering from wildfire, New Mexico bill passes first test - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A measure that would clear the way for New Mexico to provide zero-interest loans to local governments to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by wildfires or post-fire flooding has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
It’s Not California Making You Upset In Texas – Here’s Why
For the second year in a row (and fifth since 2016, Texas is the number 1 growth state according to U-Haul. The numbers are based on the amount of one-way rentals heading into the Lone Star State. Overall, the moving in the country slowed in 2022 vs. 2021, but places like Killeen-Temple continued to see more arriving than departing. Arriving Californians aren't the reason you're upset in Texas.
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
US105
Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1