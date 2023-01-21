ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

The history of beer in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January, 24 is “Beer Can Appreciation Day.” Historian Raffi Andonian shared the history behind “Beer Can Appreciation Day” and its connection to New Mexico. On January 24, 1935, a New Jersey-based brewery called Kruegers released the beer can. Over the years,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
travellemming.com

25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)

I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
ARIZONA STATE
US105

KRQE News 13

Santa Fe food bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot is welcoming the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event this Saturday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The benefit raises money to support hunger relief for nine counties and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity. It is an opportunity for 19 restaurants to compete and bring […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque councilors want millions to spruce up Route 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has dozens and dozens of requests for state funding for everything from libraries and parks to cop cars and road projects, but one of the ongoing themes is to fix up the city’s most iconic street, Route 66. “It will be great. It will tie the city together and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

TUES: New Mexico wildfire recovery bill passes first test, + More

Recovering from wildfire, New Mexico bill passes first test - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A measure that would clear the way for New Mexico to provide zero-interest loans to local governments to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by wildfires or post-fire flooding has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
COLORADO STATE
US105

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
