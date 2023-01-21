ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Creek, OR

KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Extremely Icy Conditions Have Caused Several Crashes Throughout Marion County

Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours. We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways. Just last night since midnight we saw about 11 different crashes, some of which resulted in serious injury.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

