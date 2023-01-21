Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
KATU.com
Driver who sped away from crash in Banks dies in second crash on Hwy 47
BANKS, Ore. — A man who sped off after a crash with another driver on Highway 47 Saturday afternoon ended up dying in a second crash a few miles down the highway, Oregon State Police said. State troopers say that Glennard Devon Purvee, 28, of Banks, was driving a...
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
KATU.com
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
kptv.com
Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
kykn.com
Extremely Icy Conditions Have Caused Several Crashes Throughout Marion County
Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours. We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways. Just last night since midnight we saw about 11 different crashes, some of which resulted in serious injury.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man confronts suspected car thieves; 1 arrested, police looking for woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday and his suspected accomplice, a 33-year-old Portland woman, is wanted by police after a Hillsboro man found and recovered his stolen car. Didier Finor said he is thankful to have his car back but shaken up after an encounter...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
KATU.com
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
