Sandwich, MA

capecoddaily.com

Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim […] The post Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. […] The post Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS]

WEST BARNSTABLE – About 1:00 a.m. this morning, state police received a report of a “rollover” crash in the area mile marker 66 eastbound, about 2 miles prior to the old Exit 6. After a brief search of the area, troopers and West Barnstable Firefighters located a single vehicle crashed into the median, upright and without lights on. The driver was able to self-extricate before being evaluated by EMTs. He was uninjured and eventually picked up at the scene after calling someone for a ride. Both eastbound lanes needed to be briefly shut down while Buckler’s Towing removed the vehicle. Massachusetts State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by the late, great Ernestine Anderson [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO]

WEST YARMOUTH – A search for a 40-year-old West Yarmouth man ended tragically a short time ago after the missing man was found under the water at Sandy Pond. Yarmouth police had been out searching for Eduardo Gomes since around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Police located a vehicle inside the Sandy Pond Recreational Area, believed to have been operated by Gomes since when he was last seen, at around 1:00 a.m. this morning. Members of a regional tactical search unit responded to West Yarmouth and began searching the woods and trails around Sandy Pond. A specialized drone was used to assist in the search. In spite of a hopeful and thorough search effort, HN was informed they had located the missing man’s body underwater in Sandy Pond. Family and friends of Eduardo have been notified… please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. [EARLIER HN VIDEO OF SANDY POND SEARCH EFFORTS – PRESS PLAY] The post Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Three injured in crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth around 5:20 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up evening commuter traffic for a time, […] The post Three injured in crash in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the […] The post Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
universalhub.com

High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park

Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement

SANDWICH – Sandwich has received approval from the Coast Guard to move ahead with its boardwalk replacement project following months of questions on permitting and jurisdiction. Concerns that the US Army Corps of Engineers was actually responsible for the boardwalk and its permission would be required were quelled in December, with the final question being […] The post Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is waiving cancellation and change fees for travel on Thursday due to high winds in the forecast. Officials said to expect possible cancellations throughout the day on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes, with the latest schedule changes on their website. This week also marks the opening of summer reservations […] The post Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA

