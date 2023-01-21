WEST YARMOUTH – A search for a 40-year-old West Yarmouth man ended tragically a short time ago after the missing man was found under the water at Sandy Pond. Yarmouth police had been out searching for Eduardo Gomes since around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Police located a vehicle inside the Sandy Pond Recreational Area, believed to have been operated by Gomes since when he was last seen, at around 1:00 a.m. this morning. Members of a regional tactical search unit responded to West Yarmouth and began searching the woods and trails around Sandy Pond. A specialized drone was used to assist in the search. In spite of a hopeful and thorough search effort, HN was informed they had located the missing man’s body underwater in Sandy Pond. Family and friends of Eduardo have been notified… please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. [EARLIER HN VIDEO OF SANDY POND SEARCH EFFORTS – PRESS PLAY] The post Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO