capecoddaily.com
Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A rollover crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim […] The post Rollover crash seriously injures driver, stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. […] The post Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: 25-year-old woman dies after an early morning crash on Route 95
A 25-year-old woman died this morning after an early morning crash on Route 95. According to State Police, just before 1:45 a.m., members of the State Police and West Warwick Fire and Rescue handled a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 95 north, approximately 1700 feet south of Exit 24A (Route 2).
capecoddaily.com
Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS]
WEST BARNSTABLE – About 1:00 a.m. this morning, state police received a report of a “rollover” crash in the area mile marker 66 eastbound, about 2 miles prior to the old Exit 6. After a brief search of the area, troopers and West Barnstable Firefighters located a single vehicle crashed into the median, upright and without lights on. The driver was able to self-extricate before being evaluated by EMTs. He was uninjured and eventually picked up at the scene after calling someone for a ride. Both eastbound lanes needed to be briefly shut down while Buckler’s Towing removed the vehicle. Massachusetts State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by the late, great Ernestine Anderson [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
'Unimaginable': 2 Children Found Dead At South Shore Home, Officials Say
A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said.A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of a window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Responding officers located the wo…
17-Year-Old Who Ran Away From Group Home Charged In Norwood Gas Station Stabbing
A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a state-run group home in Attleboro was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwood last week, authorities and reports said. The stabbing happened after two "carloads" of people got into a fight outside the Mobil station at the corner of Wa…
capecoddaily.com
Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO]
WEST YARMOUTH – A search for a 40-year-old West Yarmouth man ended tragically a short time ago after the missing man was found under the water at Sandy Pond. Yarmouth police had been out searching for Eduardo Gomes since around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Police located a vehicle inside the Sandy Pond Recreational Area, believed to have been operated by Gomes since when he was last seen, at around 1:00 a.m. this morning. Members of a regional tactical search unit responded to West Yarmouth and began searching the woods and trails around Sandy Pond. A specialized drone was used to assist in the search. In spite of a hopeful and thorough search effort, HN was informed they had located the missing man’s body underwater in Sandy Pond. Family and friends of Eduardo have been notified… please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. [EARLIER HN VIDEO OF SANDY POND SEARCH EFFORTS – PRESS PLAY] The post Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
capecoddaily.com
Three injured in crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth around 5:20 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up evening commuter traffic for a time, […] The post Three injured in crash in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — At least five vehicles, including a box truck that rolled over, were involved in a crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield late Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 59 around 11:15 p.m. found multiple cars and a truck that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
capecoddaily.com
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the […] The post Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fairhaven man killed in crash
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the Fairhaven man who died in a two-car crash on Sunday night.
universalhub.com
High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park
Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
capecoddaily.com
Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
SANDWICH – Sandwich has received approval from the Coast Guard to move ahead with its boardwalk replacement project following months of questions on permitting and jurisdiction. Concerns that the US Army Corps of Engineers was actually responsible for the boardwalk and its permission would be required were quelled in December, with the final question being […] The post Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is waiving cancellation and change fees for travel on Thursday due to high winds in the forecast. Officials said to expect possible cancellations throughout the day on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes, with the latest schedule changes on their website. This week also marks the opening of summer reservations […] The post Steamship Authority Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Winds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
