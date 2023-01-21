Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police .

The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are interviewing a person of interest and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

