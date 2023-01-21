Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police .
The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street.19-year-old man shot in head in Near West Side drive-by
According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Area detectives are interviewing a person of interest and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
