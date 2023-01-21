ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phoenix Rising games to air on new Arizona's Family station

Phoenix Rising announced a three-year television agreement with Arizona’s Family Wednesday. The agreement means every Rising game during the 2023 season will be broadcast on Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment. The new network, which will be channel 44 over the air and channel 116 on Cox Cable, is set to launch March 1 — 10 days before Rising’s regular season opener against Charleston Battery.
