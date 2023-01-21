ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, WV

West Liberty University Foundation elects new leader

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Liberty University (WLU) Foundation Board of Directors has chosen a new executive director.

According to a release from WLU, on Jan. 16, Wheeling resident, Betsy Delk, replaced WLU Foundation president Angie Zambito-Hill, who resigned in December.

Betsy Delk

“The WLU Foundation is pleased to welcome Betsy to this leadership role. She is very experienced with boards, fundraising, and with development. We are confident in her ability and feel certain that she will be a good fit for West Liberty University into the future,” said John Dolan, chairman of the WLU Foundation Board of Directors.

Fairmont State reopens admissions and welcome center

A graduate of Miami University and the William & Mary College of Law, Delk has served as director of Institutional Advancement for the Wheeling Symphony Society and “formerly practiced law with Bachmann, Hess, Bachmann & Garden in Wheeling,” the release said.

“As a lifelong resident of the Ohio Valley, I know the significant place that West Liberty University holds in our community and region as a center of education, growth and development. I am pleased to join the WLU Foundation and its dedicated board members who support our mission of increasing opportunities for students of all backgrounds to pursue higher learning,” said Delk.

To learn more, you can contact Delk at betsy.delk@westliberty.edu or 304-336-5635.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

