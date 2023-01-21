Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Beverly Theater in Las Vegas announces grand opening week lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas has announced its grand opening lineup. There will be a week of events to showcase the programming pillars of the independent theater this March. "Our city has never had a true art house and my hope is that The...
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
Fox5 KVVU
Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
news3lv.com
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour coming to South Point Arena
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is coming back to Las Vegas for one night only at the South Point Arena. On Saturday, March 4, top-ranked bull riders will compete in the invitation-only, action-packed three-round competition. According to event officials, the winner will have...
news3lv.com
Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
news3lv.com
Farm Basket set to open second location with grand opening celebration
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local food franchise Farm Basket is expanding, with a new location coming to the east side of town later this week. The iconic chicken and turkey fast food joint announced the grand opening of its second location, slated for Wednesday, January 25, at 11 a.m.
'Wildest' Dinner and Show in Las Vegas Comes with a Hidden Secret
This place is something else!
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
963kklz.com
Win Tickets To Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’
The icon, the queen of pop and the magician of music: Madonna is coming to Las Vegas to give us TWO DAYS of her greatest hits. We’re celebrating four decades of Madonna‘s innovative and cutting-edge artistry with her Celebration Tour! It will be a dance throughout the decades and a night to sing your heart out! Bob The Drag Queen will join Madonna as the opening act.
Eater
A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish
Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will once again host its “Laps for Charity” event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, according to a news release. The event will be held from 8...
news3lv.com
Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
electronic.vegas
Initial list of EDC Week 2023 events revealed
Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas may be four months away, but many of the nightclubs and dayclubs in Las Vegas have begun announcing which artists will perform during EDC Week, set for May 17-23, 2023. All the major nightclubs and pool party venues host event during EDC Week, which...
news3lv.com
Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The excitement continues to build as Las Vegas gears up to host a Formula 1 race later this year. Race officials shared their vision on Monday as part of the Preview Las Vegas event put on by the Vegas Chamber at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Las Vegas movie theater shares efforts to evolve as industry changes across U.S.
As Regal Cinemas' recent bankruptcy filing is set to close one Las Vegas theater location, a local theater shared with 8 News Now their efforts to adapt to the industry's ever-evolving landscape.
news3lv.com
Grand Canal Shoppes to host Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is finally here, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. The Grand Canal Shoppes invites guests to join them in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit as they host the official Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon.
