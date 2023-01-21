Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

