Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour coming to South Point Arena

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is coming back to Las Vegas for one night only at the South Point Arena. On Saturday, March 4, top-ranked bull riders will compete in the invitation-only, action-packed three-round competition. According to event officials, the winner will have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite

Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Win Tickets To Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’

The icon, the queen of pop and the magician of music: Madonna is coming to Las Vegas to give us TWO DAYS of her greatest hits. We’re celebrating four decades of Madonna‘s innovative and cutting-edge artistry with her Celebration Tour! It will be a dance throughout the decades and a night to sing your heart out! Bob The Drag Queen will join Madonna as the opening act.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Greek Restaurant and Oyster Bar Head to a Summerlin Casino With 25 Types of Fish

Following the opening of the new Lotus of Siam, Red Rock Resort will open Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos on Saturday, February 18. The Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, will feature an open kitchen where guests can watch the preparation of whole fish, like that of lavraki and skorpina. Lunch and dinner will start with assortments of fresh-baked bread with olive oil and offer dishes of kataifi-wrapped prawns and traditional meze. Cocktails will highlight Greek spirits like tsipouro, retsina ouzo, and mastitha, plus Greek beers and house sangria. The adjacent oyster bar will offer 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, other seafood specialties, and a pan roast at an intimate 13-seat bar. Starting February 18, Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
electronic.vegas

Initial list of EDC Week 2023 events revealed

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas may be four months away, but many of the nightclubs and dayclubs in Las Vegas have begun announcing which artists will perform during EDC Week, set for May 17-23, 2023. All the major nightclubs and pool party venues host event during EDC Week, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV

