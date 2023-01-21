ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Man, 19, killed in horse training accident at Tampa Bay Downs

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 19-year-old exercise rider died in a horse training accident on Saturday at Tampa Bay Downs, track officials said. The race track identified the man as Daniel Quintero, according to a tweet posted by the facility. Jockeys observed a moment of silence for Quintero at the track at about 12:20 p.m. EST, track officials said.
OLDSMAR, FL
Bay News 9

Clearwater Aquarium announces death of dolphin Hemingway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Staff at Clearwater Aquarium say a dolphin named Hemingway died early Monday morning after a brief illness. "Our team is heartbroken this morning," aquarium officials said on social media. Hemingway, who was estimated to be about 37 years old, was found stranded off Fiesta Key in...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
BRADENTON, FL

