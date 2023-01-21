ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA Analysis Network

Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon

The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
Click2Houston.com

60 things to know about Hakeem Olajuwon

HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and let’s celebrate Houston Rockets legend and NBA icon Hakeem Olajuwon as we celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend!. Olajuwon was born in Nigeria on Jan. 21, 1963. He was the third of six children. Olajuwon’s parents were middle-class and owned...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable for Rockets on Monday

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith missed Saturday night's contest due to a sprained right ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affiar. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Smith sits again, Tari Eason would likely see another start.
HOUSTON, TX

