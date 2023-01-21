Read full article on original website
60 things to know about Hakeem Olajuwon
HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and let’s celebrate Houston Rockets legend and NBA icon Hakeem Olajuwon as we celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend!. Olajuwon was born in Nigeria on Jan. 21, 1963. He was the third of six children. Olajuwon’s parents were middle-class and owned...
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Preview: Another Chance At Redemption
After a nine-point loss in Minnesota on Saturday, the Houston Rockets will close their regular-season series against the Timberwolves Monday night inside the Toyota Center.
