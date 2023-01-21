ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract

The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment

How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar

It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury

So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX

Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring

Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her

Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
AEW Broadcaster Remembers Jay Briscoe

Tony Schiavone recalled hearing the news about Jay Briscoe's death and reminisced on the first time he saw The Briscoe Brothers. Briscoe passed away on January 17 following a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware. The driver who crashed into his vehicle, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, was also killed. During a recent edition...
Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA

Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
Kofi Kingston: People Are Going To Impressed When Pretty Deadly Comes To The Main Roster

Kofi Kingston talks Pretty Deadly and their potential future on the main roster. Throughout the near decade and a half of the brand's existence, NXT has helped many wrestlers go on to become big stars on the main roster. Current champions such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Austin Theory, and Charlotte Flair, all spent significant time in NXT before going on to either Raw or SmackDown.
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!.
