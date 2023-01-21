Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Rocky Romero: A AEW/WWE/NJPW Supershow Would Be Amazing, You Could Do It At AT&T Stadium
Rocky Romero talks a potential supershow between WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Years before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view happened, fans around the world of wrestling were often dreaming about a crossover show between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Even before that, some fans wanted WWE to do a joint show with a number of other major companies.
Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Raw XXX Promo, Daniel Garcia Likes His New Wrestling Gear, | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. - Chris Jericho reacted to appearing on the promo for WWE Raw XXX. - Daniel Garcia is mad he lost to Action Andretti, but he's keeping the pants. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday, January 20, amassed...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23): Dark Order, Butcher & The Blade, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 23. Matches were taped on January 18 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23) - Ari Daivari & Tony Nese defeated...
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring
Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Broadcaster Remembers Jay Briscoe
Tony Schiavone recalled hearing the news about Jay Briscoe's death and reminisced on the first time he saw The Briscoe Brothers. Briscoe passed away on January 17 following a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware. The driver who crashed into his vehicle, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, was also killed. During a recent edition...
WWE 2K23 Announces Feature List Including WarGames, MyGM, John Cena Showcase, And More
New features are coming to WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games announced its feature list for WWE 2K23, which includes the debut of WarGames. Along with the new game mode, cover superstar John Cena will be playable in Showcase mode, MyGM returns, and more. From WWE:. WARGAMES. This action-packed fan-favorite...
Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA
Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21): Eight-Man Tag Team Bout Headlines
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 21 from Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21) - Dragon...
Kofi Kingston: People Are Going To Impressed When Pretty Deadly Comes To The Main Roster
Kofi Kingston talks Pretty Deadly and their potential future on the main roster. Throughout the near decade and a half of the brand's existence, NXT has helped many wrestlers go on to become big stars on the main roster. Current champions such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Austin Theory, and Charlotte Flair, all spent significant time in NXT before going on to either Raw or SmackDown.
WWE Live Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21): Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, GUNTHER, More Compete
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania on January 21. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21) Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig...
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
