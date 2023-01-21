Read full article on original website
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'
Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Angry fans hurled food, beer, and plastic cups at a UFC star. Security had to escort him out the arena.
Brandon Moreno settled his rivalry in style against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and was pelted with beer for his efforts.
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Chael Sonnen explains why he would “just love” for the UFC to have a tournament in 2023: “Find out who the best fighter in the world really is”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he would love to see the UFC run a tournament at some point this year. It’s no secret that tournaments have played a big role in the history of mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has distanced itself from that trend.
“It would be perfect” Sean O’Malley proposes interim title bout vs Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 to keep the division moving
Sean O’Malley isn’t content with waiting, so he requested a fight to keep the division moving. In an earlier interview, he proposed an interim title bout between him and Henry Cejudo at UFC 285. Furthermore, Aljamain Sterling has no objections to the matchup as long as Cejudo makes...
Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
Belal Muhammad reacts to Gilbert Burns win at UFC 283: “Congratulations on beating #14 Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul”
Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following his victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283 last weekend. For a while now, Belal Muhammad has been climbing the welterweight ranks. Aside from his no contest with Leon Edwards, the Palestinian star has been on fire. In the eyes...
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
