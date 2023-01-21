ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight

Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'

Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com

As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.

