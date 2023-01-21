Jamahal Hill sends message to Teixeira, Brazilian fans ahead of UFC 283: ‘Y’all need to understand how I’m coming’

Read full article on original website
Related
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan destroys Paddy Pimblett: “I don’t like when someone gets by just because they’re famous”
Joe Rogan had the pleasure of watching UFC 282 cage side, on hand to do commentary and octagon interviews. Paddy Pimblett was featured in the co-main event against Jared Gordon and won a contested decision victory – to the dismay of Rogan and many viewers at home. Rogan was...
MMAmania.com
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283
Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.
UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for tonight’s UFC 283 event, a 15-bout fight card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill. Teixeira (33-8 MMA) and Hill (11-1 MMA) will collide for the promotions currently vacant light heavyweight world title. Glover Teixeira will be returning to action for...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Golf.com
‘He’s full of s—’: Nelly Korda calls ‘BS’ on brother Sebastian’s claim he’s worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But it’s another member of her family who’s making even bigger waves in professional sports this week. And, no, we’re not talking about her sister and fellow LPGA pro Jessica...
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
UFC 283: Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira retiring following loss to Jamahal Hill
See fight fans pay tribute to Glover Teixeira following his retirement announcement in his UFC 283 post-fight interview. Even in his 40s, Glover Teixeira was still one of the best to fight in the UFC Octagon, able to hold his own with the rest of the best of them. Alas,...
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
Bellator will aggressively pursue UFC free agent Francis Ngannou — and can offer a deal with Showtime Boxing
Bellator MMA is "absolutely interested" in signing Francis Ngannou, and could even arrange big boxing events for the former UFC champion.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
prosportsextra.com
Angry Fans In Brazil Throw Beer and Objects At Brandon Moreno After Controversial Finish At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 to reclaim the unified flyweight title but fans in Rio de Janeiro were left fuming with the decision. Moreno was forced to run from the arena after reclaiming the unified flyweight title at UFC 283. Fighting in the co-main event in Rio de Janeiro, Moreno was a head two rounds to one on the scorecards when the doctor refused to allow Figueiredo to come out for the fourth.
sportszion.com
UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
Glover Teixeira is one of the most revered fighters at the UFC, as the Brazilian has been fighting for the promotion for more than 20 years now. The 43-year-old has achieved the highest feat at UFC 267 by defeating Jan Blachowicz, which earned him the UFC light heavyweight title at the age of 40, but Teixeira lost the title in the very next bout against Jiri Prochazka.
worldboxingnews.net
Conor Benn chuckles as boxer witnesses millions go up in smoke
Conor Benn decided to chuckle as Chris Eubank Jr. got floored and knocked out despite the fact the boxer lost millions in the process. Two failed drug tests revealed during fight week for an October clash with Eubank saw Benn probed under investigation. The results are yet to be aired.
sportszion.com
Everyone stop talking nonsense’ Anderson Silva shuts rigged KO controversy vs Jake Paul, demands rematch
Last October, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva. Many combat sports fans could not accept the legend’s defeat and claimed that the event was rigged in order for the younger Paul to win. Spider stated during the post-fight press conference that he...
calfkicker.com
Furious fans in Brazil hurl stuff at Moreno after Figueiredo win
After defeating hometown favorite Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno was compelled to run away from the Brazilian venue. Early on Sunday morning UK time, the Mexican won in Rio de Janeiro against Figueiredo through TKO. The bout was stopped by the medical staff because Figueiredo’s eye was unable to open.
Comments / 0