Sturgis, MI

The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

House passes bill to improve FAA system that grounded flights

The House on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill aimed at reviewing and recommending improvements to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NOTAM pilot alert system that went haywire earlier this month.   The NOTAM Improvement Act would create a task force under the FAA to offer solutions aimed at boosting the system’s stability and keeping it safe […]
WGAU

Afghan soldier seeking US asylum freed from federal custody

HOUSTON — (AP) — An Afghan soldier seeking U.S. asylum who was detained for months after being arrested while trying to cross the Mexico border has been freed from immigration detention and reunited with his brother, his attorney said Wednesday. Abdul Wasi Safi’s release from custody in Eden,...
EDEN, TX

