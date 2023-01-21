I first learned about Texas’ post office murals in 2011, while I was working at an art gallery in Houston that focused on early Texas art. On my desk sat a book called The Texas Post Office Murals: Art for the People by Philip Parisi, which has since become my guidebook on this journey. These aren’t just any murals — they are the product of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1930s New Deal efforts to provide tangible relief to working Americans, including artists. I have a great fondness for the Works Progress Administration (WPA) era, in which the federal government, among many other projects, sponsored the production of art for public consumption during the Great Depression. (Art nerd alert: I should point out that the post office mural project was technically funded by the Section of Fine Arts.)

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO