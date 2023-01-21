Read full article on original website
Related
5 of the Most Unexplainable and Bizarre Car Accidents in Texas
If there are cars on the road, there are going to be accidents. In 2021, nearly 5,000 people lost their lives on a Texas road. Car accidents can be quite scary but some are straight-up bizarre. Check out 5 of the most strange, head-scratching, questionable car accidents to happen on a Texas road.
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy
A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
California mulls 'Elon Musk tax' to keep wealthy from bolting to Texas
It's already controversial among lawmakers.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
Texas teachers are paid 21% less than other college grads. Should they be paid more?
Over the last few days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has incurred the wrath of public school teachers in Texas. He posted on Twitter that he had done more than any Texas Governor in history for public education and teacher pay raises.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
5 Chilling Texas Ghost Towns That Are Decayed and Abandoned
When you think of Texas you might imagine fast-paced freeways in Houston or the creative (but weird) murals in Austin. While Texas may be a hustling and bustling state it's also host to an incredibly surprising amount of ghost towns. WHAT IS CONSIDERED A 'GHOST TOWN'?. A ghost town is...
Should Texas get rid of Confederate Heroes Day state holiday?
Yes, "Confederate Heroes Day" is actually a state holiday in Texas - and has been for fifty years. Is it time to get rid of it?. At least one Texas state representative thinks so. For the third legislative session in a row Jarvis Johnson has filed a bill to do away with the holiday.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local, state officials condemn proposed bill that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
A senate bill filed in the Texas legislature that would prohibit the sale of land to people or entities with ties to certain foreign countries is facing backlash. State and local officials gathered in front of city hall on Monday to denounce Senate Bill 147. Senate Bill 147 was filed...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer
It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Comments / 0