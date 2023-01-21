ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 of the Most Unexplainable and Bizarre Car Accidents in Texas

If there are cars on the road, there are going to be accidents. In 2021, nearly 5,000 people lost their lives on a Texas road. Car accidents can be quite scary but some are straight-up bizarre. Check out 5 of the most strange, head-scratching, questionable car accidents to happen on a Texas road.
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy

A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
5 Chilling Texas Ghost Towns That Are Decayed and Abandoned

When you think of Texas you might imagine fast-paced freeways in Houston or the creative (but weird) murals in Austin. While Texas may be a hustling and bustling state it's also host to an incredibly surprising amount of ghost towns. WHAT IS CONSIDERED A 'GHOST TOWN'?. A ghost town is...
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer

It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
