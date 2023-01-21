Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
electrek.co
Rivian’s first solar-powered EV charger in Tennessee is now live
Rivian and solar company Clearloop have debuted the first of Rivian’s solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee. Rivian’s first Waypoints EV charger is in Paris, Tennessee, a city with a population of around 10,000 that’s two hours northwest of Nashville. Rivian’s new Waypoints at Eiffel Tower Park in...
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
WATE
What to expect at the gas pump
Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. News at 11 on 1/23. The Seven on 1/23. News...
WBIR
Here are some of the bills filed so far in the Tennessee legislature
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 113th General Assembly is underway in Tennessee, and many bills have already been filed for lawmakers to consider. They span a wide range of topics including abortion treatments, adoption, alcoholic beverages, education and health. Many also have a long way to go before they become...
TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children
State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to […] The post TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
WSMV
Gas prices rise 18 cents in Tennessee in past week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across the state continued to rise over the last week, climbing nearly 18 cents on average, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.15, which is 42 cents more expensive than one month...
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WTVCFOX
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Pride Publishing
A sure way to finance the new stadium
Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
$4 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee Remains Unclaimed
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Mega Millions drawing.
TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $400K in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023. Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities...
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
