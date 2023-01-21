Read full article on original website
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
Texas lawmakers want to expand school choice this session
AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
California mulls 'Elon Musk tax' to keep wealthy from bolting to Texas
It's already controversial among lawmakers.
In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with one Democratic chair
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
This Texas Brewery Pours The Best Beer In Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Texas.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
Local, state officials condemn proposed bill that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
A senate bill filed in the Texas legislature that would prohibit the sale of land to people or entities with ties to certain foreign countries is facing backlash. State and local officials gathered in front of city hall on Monday to denounce Senate Bill 147. Senate Bill 147 was filed...
